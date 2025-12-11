Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly has faced a wave of severe criticism from Hollywood actors and the public alike after making controversial remarks about teenage victims of sexual abuse. The backlash intensified after actress Christina Ricci described Kelly as a 'danger to children' following Kelly's comments regarding the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and allegations against politician Matt Gaetz.

The political commentator's suggestions that crimes involving 15 and 17-year-olds are distinct from paedophilia have sparked a heated debate about child protection laws and media responsibility.

Controversial Comments on Teenage Victims

The controversy began when Kelly discussed Jeffrey Epstein on her SiriusXM programme, The Megyn Kelly Show. Citing an anonymous source close to the Epstein case, Kelly argued that Epstein should not be classified as a paedophile because he preferred girls who were 'barely legal' rather than very young children.

She stated that Epstein 'liked 15-year-old girls' and 'wasn't into, like, 8-year-olds'. While she acknowledged the behaviour was 'disgusting', her attempt to distinguish between abusing a 15-year-old and a younger child caused immediate outrage.

In a separate but related discussion, Kelly also downplayed allegations against former US Congressman Matt Gaetz, who faced accusations of sexual misconduct involving a 17-year-old girl. Kelly urged her listeners to take the accusations with a 'boulder of salt' and questioned the credibility of the witnesses.

Her defence of Gaetz, combined with her comments on Epstein, led many to believe she was minimising the severity of crimes against older teenagers. Critics argued that by focusing on the victims' proximity to the legal age of adulthood, she was effectively excusing predatory behaviour.

Hollywood Stars Condemn Kelly

The reaction from public figures was swift and condemnatory. Christina Ricci, known for her roles as a child actress in The Addams Family and Casper, took to social media to express her horror. Ricci shared a post on Instagram stating, 'This woman is a danger to children,' directly addressing Kelly's attempt to redefine the abuse of teenagers.

Ricci's comments highlighted a growing concern that distinguishing between 'good' and 'bad' victims based on their age erodes the protections that all minors are entitled to under the law.

Cynthia Nixon, star of Sex and the City, also joined the chorus of disapproval. She addressed Kelly directly, asking if the media personality would be comfortable with her own teenage daughter being alone with Epstein.

Nixon emphasised that 15 is '100% illegal' and not merely 'barely legal'. These interventions by high-profile celebrities helped propel the story into the mainstream news cycle, drawing attention to the specific language used by media figures when discussing sexual abuse.

Social Media Users Launch #IWasFifteen Campaign

Beyond Hollywood, the backlash inspired a viral movement on social media platforms like TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). Under the hashtag #IWasFifteen, women and former child actors began posting photographs of themselves at age 15.

The purpose was to visually demonstrate that 15-year-olds are clearly children, countering Kelly's suggestion that they could 'pass for' adults or 'look legal'. The campaign aimed to humanise the victims and remind the public that teenagers are vulnerable and require safeguarding, regardless of their physical appearance.

Legal Definitions and Public Safety

The debate has also focused on the legal definitions of abuse. In both the United Kingdom and the United States, the law is clear regarding the age of consent and the protection of minors. Legal experts point out that the term 'paedophile' is often used in a clinical sense, but the crime of statutory rape or sexual abuse applies strictly to anyone under the age of consent.

By attempting to parse the difference between a 15-year-old and a younger child, critics argue Kelly obscured the legal reality that both are crimes of serious abuse.

Kelly has defended her position by claiming she was simply reporting the perspective of an insider and stating facts about Epstein's specific preferences.

However, her critics maintain that a journalist with her platform has a responsibility to uphold child protection standards rather than debating the semantics of abuse. The label 'danger to children' reflects a fear that such rhetoric could normalise relationships between adults and teenagers, making it harder to prosecute offenders in the future.