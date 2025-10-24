Kendall Jenner left viewers and her mother, Kris Jenner, speechless during the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians after joking about where she lost her virginity.

The unexpected moment, filmed inside the family's former Los Angeles home, instantly went viral and reminded fans that even the most private Kardashian-Jenner sibling isn't afraid to drop a bombshell.

The Moment That Stunned Kris Jenner

The episode, which aired on 23 October 2025 on Hulu, showed Kendall, 29, touring her old bedroom—now converted into Kris's walk-in wardrobe. In a playful tone, Kendall quipped, 'I lost my virginity in that room,' prompting Kris to freeze before blurting out, 'Where was I? Was I in the next room?'

Laughter erupted as Kendall quickly clarified that she was only joking, explaining that the milestone had actually taken place 'at his house', a reference to an unnamed former boyfriend.

Her sister Khloé Kardashian joined in on the fun, teasing that she already knew the story, while Kris looked simultaneously horrified and amused. The light-hearted family exchange showcased a rare unscripted glimpse into their real-life dynamic.

The episode quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the season. Within hours of the premiere, clips of Kendall's unexpected comment spread across TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), where fans reacted to her unfiltered humour and Kris's priceless reaction.

Known for being one of the more private members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kendall's offhand confession surprised many viewers.

Kendall's Take on Growing Up Jenner

In a later confessional, Kendall reflected on her teenage years and her parents' more relaxed approach to parenting by the time she and Kylie Jenner were teenagers.

'Not only did she not know, she really didn't give a f**,'* Kendall joked, referring to Kris's laid-back attitude. 'She was like, 'Oh, you're going out till Wednesday? Great. Never come back.'

Kendall added that being the fifth of six children likely made her upbringing more flexible: 'By the time she got to us, she just had no more energy left.' She noted that her father, Caitlyn Jenner, tended to be the stricter parent, especially when it came to curfews and household rules.

The Aftermath and Fan Reaction

The episode's candid tone sparked lively reactions online, with many viewers praising Kendall's humour and ease on camera.

Some praised Kendall's humour and authenticity, calling it 'the most relatable Kardashian moment ever'. Others couldn't get over Kris's genuine, stunned reaction, with one fan writing, 'That's every mum's worst nightmare—but she handled it like a pro.'

Still, a few viewers admitted they were surprised to hear such a personal comment from Kendall, who is typically known as the most private member of her famous family.

'She's always been low-key, so this was unexpectedly open even for her,' one fan commented on Instagram.

Producers later confirmed that the scene aired exactly as filmed and that Kendall had clarified the joke on camera, ensuring viewers knew she hadn't actually lost her virginity in the family home.

Despite the joke, the moment gave fans a rare glimpse of Kendall's dry sense of humour and her growing comfort with sharing candid, playful stories on-screen.

Growing Up a Jenner

Kendall's candid moment reignited public curiosity about her personal life, offering a glimpse into how the Jenner sisters have grown up under Hollywood's spotlight. Known for maintaining a quieter profile than her siblings, Kendall has said her relationships have taught her valuable lessons in self-awareness and growth.

'A lot of the relationships have taught me more about myself, which is the most valuable,' she said in a 2020 Calvin Klein campaign video. 'And what I want from a person or from a relationship.'

As The Kardashians continues its seventh season, fans can expect to see more unfiltered, genuine moments from Kendall, who appears increasingly comfortable letting her guard down, even when it means revisiting her most personal memories on camera.