Ariana Grande has revealed that working on Wicked helped her reconnect with music and touring after several years away from large-scale live performances. The singer and actor, who stars as Glinda in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, described the experience as a turning point in her career. Grande explained that acting offered her a fresh perspective.

Since completing the 'Sweetener' world tour, Grande has focused on studio work and selective appearances. She said her time on Wicked gave her the space to reconnect with music.

Stepping Away From Touring and Reassessing Music

Grande has not embarked on a full world tour since completing the 'Sweetener' world tour in 2019. While she has continued to release music, live appearances have become more selective. She explained that taking a break from touring allowed her to reconnect with music and performing. The singer also shared that she is grateful to be doing what she loves, though she did not expect certain aspects of it.

'I've just been healing my relationship to music and touring over the past couple of years', the pop star told Interview magazine in a conversation with actress Nicole Kidman. 'So I've just been taking baby steps towards healing my relationship to music and touring, and I think my time with Glinda and with acting really helped me build the strength to do that. But I can't express how grateful I am. I think it just held some traumas for me before, and I feel those dissipating, and that is such an extraordinarily beautiful thing,' she added.

Billboard and Luminate highlight Grande's ongoing commercial impact, showing that her albums continue to perform strongly on streaming platforms and charts even with fewer live appearances. Songs from Wicked: For Good in particular have attracted significant online attention and streaming activity, demonstrating that her music resonates widely and maintains audience engagement outside of touring.

During the interview, Grande also spoke about her love of theatre. She recalled that taking on a few minor lines in her first Broadway show at just 13 years old provided some of the most rewarding training of her early career. 'I love theatre so much, and I actually did a Broadway show when I was 13 years old. I was a chorus girl,' she said. She added that she would love to perform on stage again.

How Wicked Helped Grande Reconnect With Performance

Stepping into the role of Glinda not only earned Grande an Oscar nomination, but also gave her a different creative focus from her pop career. Her most recent album, 'Eternal Sunshine', which emphasises introspection and emotional clarity over spectacle, felt creatively distinct and more reflective of her personal artistic approach.

Grande is now considering a return to live performance in a way that balances creative fulfilment with personal wellbeing. She has emphasised the importance of pacing herself and approaching touring thoughtfully, following her reflective period away from large-scale tours.

Her journey reflects a wider industry trend, with artists increasingly mindful of mental health and career longevity. Wicked served as a catalyst for Grande, helping her reconnect with her art in a way that is both purposeful and sustainable. She now shines in multiple creative arenas, whether through her music, her acting, or her enduring love of theatre. By moving between these forms of performance, she demonstrates versatility and dedication that goes beyond the pop stage, reminding fans why her work resonates so strongly.