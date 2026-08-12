Ariana Grande has a habit of letting her Instagram Stories do the talking, and this week's blurry, low-key snap said more than any caption could. The singer appeared to confirm what fans had suspected for weeks: she and Ricky Alvarez are back together.

The reveal lands at a moment when Grande has otherwise stayed largely out of the spotlight, following the conclusion of her Eternal Sunshine tour and amid intense public discussion about her appearance. For a pop star navigating relentless scrutiny, the confirmation felt deliberately unbothered.

Ariana Grande Confirms Ricky Alvarez Reunion With Instagram Story

Grande shared a photo of herself with Alvarez on her Instagram Story, appearing to make their rekindled relationship public without fanfare. The image, slightly out of focus, was enough to send fans into a frenzy and seemingly put weeks of speculation to rest.

The pair had already been spotted together at multiple outings in recent months, while Alvarez was also seen attending stops on Grande's tour. Grande has typically kept her relationship milestones understated, and this was no exception.

Moon Photos Spark Reunion Rumours

The Instagram confirmation followed an earlier moment that had fans convinced something was brewing. Grande and Alvarez each posted similar photos of the moon on their respective accounts, a coincidence that was too pointed for some followers to ignore.

The moon imagery carries particular weight for Grande and Alvarez. Many fans believe her song 'Moonlight', from the album Dangerous Woman, was inspired by him, with the track becoming closely associated with their relationship after singer-songwriter Victoria Monét discussed the connection in 2016.

'That's what Ricky called her one night. I think it was after their first kiss,' Monét said. 'He waited to kiss her for a long time, and she was really impressed. He's such a gentleman, and the song is a great little bookmark of the start of their relationship.'

Their similar Instagram Stories featuring the moon became one of several breadcrumbs, alongside their joint outings, that appeared to build towards this week's public confirmation.

Grande and Alvarez's history goes back more than a decade. The pair first dated between 2015 and 2016, before Grande went on to enter high-profile relationships with Pete Davidson and later Dalton Gomez.

They never fully explained their split publicly at the time, and both later moved on to other relationships. Their renewed connection has therefore prompted considerable interest from fans who remember their original romance.

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez seen walking together in New York. pic.twitter.com/g0z5uLefiW — ؘ (@HitsAndCharts) July 23, 2026

'Petal' Video Reignites Body-Shaming Debate

The relationship confirmation comes as Grande prepares to take a break following the conclusion of her Eternal Sunshine tour. It also arrives amid a wider public conversation about her appearance, which intensified after the release of the music video for her single 'Petal'.

Read more Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Spark Reunion Rumours With Matching Moon Posts Weeks After Ethan Slater Split Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Spark Reunion Rumours With Matching Moon Posts Weeks After Ethan Slater Split

That conversation has included comparisons drawn by some commentators to the late singer Karen Carpenter, alongside broader public debate around Hollywood's treatment of women's bodies and appearance. Grande has not publicly addressed those specific comparisons, and her Instagram post offers no indication that it was intended as a response to the commentary.

The body-scrutiny debate surrounding Grande's 'Petal' video has added another layer to the singer's recent public scrutiny.

For now, her Instagram Story offers a glimpse of someone seemingly getting on with her life outside the noise. As Grande and Alvarez revisit a relationship that began years ago, the singer is also looking ahead to a planned break from her demanding tour schedule, giving her some time away from the cameras after months in the spotlight.