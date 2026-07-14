Ariana Grande has rekindled her romance with former boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, with insiders saying the pair are officially dating again but 'taking it slow' after quietly spending the Fourth of July holiday with her relatives in Florida.

The pair originally dated for about a year nearly a decade ago before eventually going their separate ways. The renewed connection surfaces as Grande travels for her latest tour, where concertgoers noticed she recently altered specific song lyrics originally written about Alvarez to reflect a more positive and affectionate sentiment.

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The trajectory of this reunion appears to have been building over the past two months. Whispers of a reconciliation initially began when Alvarez was seen joining the pop star and her inner circle for a group hangout in Texas in June.

That reunion later developed into a more substantial step when he travelled to join her relatives in Florida to mark the Fourth of July holiday.

Despite these geographical and social developments, insiders maintain the two are pacing themselves to avoid the pressures of a highly publicised commitment.

The music itself provided early indications of their shifting dynamic before sources confirmed the news. Performing live on her current tour, Grande made a deliberate artistic choice to revise older lyrics directly associated with Alvarez.

Modifying an established song mid-tour is an unusual decision; changing the lyrics to reflect a more positive view of an ex-boyfriend suggested a shift in their personal relationship.

Audiences who closely examine her nightly setlists immediately picked up on the updated phrasing, noting the warmer, more uplifting tone. This public acknowledgement allowed Grande to present the development on her own terms, blending her professional performances with her personal reality.

Ariana's New Romance Follows Closely After Ethan Slater Split

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez are officially back together, TMZ reports.



(https://t.co/eeWhv4a3cY) pic.twitter.com/GUghxpNSWb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 14, 2026

The news of this renewed relationship arrives shortly after a highly publicised period in the singer's personal life. Earlier this year, Grande ended her relationship with theatre actor Ethan Slater.

The two performers had initially connected while filming the cinematic adaptation of the musical 'Wicked', eventually making their relationship public in July 2023.

The timeline of that romance generated extensive public interest, primarily because it unfolded closely alongside two marital separations that dominated entertainment headlines.

Before stepping out publicly with Slater, Grande had formally separated from her then-husband Dalton Gomez. At the same time, Slater navigated the end of his marriage to his wife, Lilly Jay.

The parallel timelines prompted significant media scrutiny and public speculation regarding when their on-set friendship transitioned into a romance.

Representatives and sources close to the actors repeatedly stated that Grande and Slater only began dating after both of their respective marriages had officially concluded. Clarifying the timeline of their relationship to the press became a frequent requirement for their representatives.

Past Spotlight Shapes Ariana And Ricky's Measured Approach

The level of public attention surrounding her previous relationship likely informs why Grande and Alvarez are now reportedly choosing a more measured approach to their reunion.

Entering another highly visible romance after the scrutiny placed on the 'Wicked' co-stars could bring additional pressure. The fact that she and Alvarez share an existing history from 2015 means they do not need to start entirely from scratch.