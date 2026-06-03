Atlas Menu, a cheat service for Grand Theft Auto V that promised users secure authentication and enhanced privacy, was reportedly breached on 30 May. According to the breach notification website Have I Been Pwned, approximately 64,000 user accounts were affected by the incident.

According to the same notification website, an unidentified hacker was allegedly responsible, having gained access to all Atlas Menu systems and publishing the service's database to a public GitHub repository. The stolen data included email addresses, usernames, hashed passwords, IP addresses, and support tickets.

The attacker behind the breach later explained his motives, suggesting it was his way of retaliating against an alleged scammer. No further details were disclosed.

The incident places Atlas Menu in a precarious position. For a service that assured users of secure authentication, enhanced privacy, and advanced encryption practices, the breach raises serious questions about those claims. At the time of writing, Atlas Menu owners have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

Atlas Menu Breach Not a First

When news of the breach of the GTA V cheat provider broke, some users claimed that it was not the first time the service had been compromised. Some users on Reddit alleged that a similar breach occurred in the past, although no supporting details were provided. There is also no credible proof supporting this allegation.

Regardless, the fact that Atlas Menu promotes enhanced privacy continues to raise questions about how safe and secure it is to register with or be part of the cheat service. A look at its official page shows that the group continues to promote strong security, assuring players that their products can still be used with confidence.

GTA Cheating Condemned

With thousands of registered users affected, the most practical step is to update their records if they are still able to access them. This includes changing passwords, recovery emails, and related credentials. It is an inconvenience, although not all users are sympathetic.

This is because some gamers strongly condemn the use of cheats for Grand Theft Auto. These tools clearly give players an unfair advantage and undermine the expectations of fair play.

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Rockstar Games has previously taken steps to discourage the use of game mods. This includes rolling out anti-cheat software such as BattlEye Anti-Cheat in 2024. The patch targeted exploits used by mod menus, particularly Kiddion's Modest Menu.

For those who may not be aware, the tool appears as a box on the screen while playing, filled with options that allow players to modify the game in numerous ways, according to GamesRadar.

The Atlas Menu GTA-related incident comes roughly a month after Rockstar Games confirmed it was breached by a hacker group called ShinyHunters. At the time, the hackers gained access to the company's systems and started a 72-hour ransom countdown.

However, it later emerged that the hackers did not directly breach the cloud servers. Rather, they were able to gain access via Anodot, a cloud cost monitoring and analytics firm used by companies like Rockstar.

Operating in a legal grey area, the recent breach highlights broader structural weaknesses surrounding gaming security. Although Atlas Menu markets itself as a secure platform with enhanced privacy, these incidents suggest that existing security measures may be insufficient.

While considered illegal by some, Atlas Menu has not yet reached the threshold for criminal prosecution unless its activities involve direct financial fraud or large-scale intellectual property theft.