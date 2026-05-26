Grand Theft Auto 6 is still widely expected to be released in the coming months but no official updates have been shared of late, which means gamers are relying on rumours and speculations around Rockstar Games' next major release. Among the latest theories circulating online is the potential introduction of vehicle identification numbers (VINs) as part of a deeper gameplay system.

The suggestion began after some players reported encountering unusual in-game text referencing VINs. The message allegedly appeared while customising a Coquette D10. Notably, this type of reference does not currently exist in either GTA 5 or GTA Online, leading some players to speculate that it could be linked to internal testing or experimental systems being developed by Rockstar Games.

Why VIN Is a Big Deal

As detailed in discussions on Reddit, users claim that VIN-related descriptions only appear under specific conditions during vehicle customisation, particularly involving the Coquette D10 in the Chop Shop update. The text does not appear on other vehicles or during other customisation scenarios, adding to the sense that the behaviour is unusual or unintended.

For those unfamiliar, a VIN (vehicle identification number) is a unique code assigned to individual vehicles in the real world. It serves as a permanent identifier and can be used to track a vehicle's history. In theory, if implemented in a game environment, such a system could introduce deeper mechanics involving vehicle tracking, ownership, and modification.

This has led to comparisons with earlier rumours suggesting that GTA 6 could feature more advanced crime and police tracking systems. Under such theories, law enforcement AI may be able to identify or trace vehicles involved in criminal activity, forcing players to take additional steps to avoid detection. A VIN-style system would, in this context, potentially add a new strategic layer to gameplay, where simply escaping a chase may not be enough.

VIN Spotting Hardly Significant

Despite the excitement, the link to GTA 6 remains unconfirmed. Some community members believe the VIN reference may simply be unused placeholder text or leftover development code, rather than an indicator of future features.

Further clarification shared within the same Reddit discussion suggests that the text may originate from older code dating back to 2013. According to the update, the message appears to be associated with vehicles using a CHASSIS4 modification, such as sunstrips, and relates to systems involving vehicle customisation and licence plate changes. These mechanics are already partially reflected in GTA Online, particularly within the Import/Export update, where players modify plates as part of selling vehicles.

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In this context, the VIN reference may not represent a new or evolving system at all, but rather a remnant of older design elements that were never fully removed or updated.

Even so, some players argue that concepts involving vehicle identity and tracking could still appear in future Rockstar titles, including GTA 6, albeit in a different form or under a different system entirely.

As of this writing, Rockstar Games has not confirmed any specific gameplay features for GTA 6. Much of the community discussion continues to rely on interpretation of GTA Online updates, DLC content, and perceived patterns in design choices.

Prior to the VIN discussion, attention had already been drawn to the recent GTA Online DLC, A Safehouse in the Hills, which introduced high-end mansions as endgame properties. Some players interpreted certain features within the update as experimental systems that could hint at future mechanics.

One such feature was the inclusion of pets, allowing players to interact with them inside the mansions. With this update, some gamers have begun speculating about the possibility of pets accompanying players in GTA 6.

Beyond that DLC update, a fast-travel feature was also introduced in a previous patch. Despite these additions, there remains no confirmation from Rockstar Games that any of these systems are intended to carry over into GTA 6.