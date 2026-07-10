GTA 6 players will be able to preload the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S from 12 November, Rockstar Games has confirmed, as anger grows over single‑player content in Grand Theft Auto VI being locked behind a $100 'Ultimate' edition when the game launches globally on 19 November.

After a flurry of GTA 6 updates over the summer, including pre-orders opening in June and Rockstar unveiling just two versions of the game: Standard and Ultimate. On paper that sounds familiar enough. In practice, the Standard edition leaves sizeable chunks of in-game content inaccessible, with players expected to pay up to $100 for the Ultimate package if they want to unlock every corner of the single‑player experience from day one.

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Sparks Anger Over Paywalled Content

Rockstar has not yet detailed a third GTA 6 trailer, nor shown straightforward gameplay footage, and there is still no official word on the game's final download size. Even so, the studio has already drawn a hard line between those willing to pay extra and those sticking to the base purchase.

The Ultimate edition, according to Rockstar's early marketing, includes access to additional single‑player content that is not available in the cheaper Standard version at launch. That structure has gone down poorly with parts of the fanbase, who argue that story-driven content has traditionally been part of the core package rather than something carved off as a premium extra.

Online, the reaction has been predictably sharp. Some fans accuse Rockstar of trying to 'double dip' on what is already likely to be one of the most expensive games ever made. Others have compared the move to live‑service monetisation creeping into a series that, for many, is defined by sprawling single‑player sandboxes rather than season passes and deluxe tiers.

Rockstar has not publicly broken down exactly what 'all areas of the single-player title' means in practical terms, leaving room for speculation and some worst‑case assumptions. It is not yet clear whether Ultimate‑only content will eventually be sold separately, unlocked through progression, or remain ring‑fenced indefinitely. Nothing is confirmed yet, so all such expectations should be treated with caution until the studio provides a full feature list.

What is certain is the price. Players who want everything included on day one will be paying up to $100 for the Ultimate edition, nearly double the cost of a standard AAA release in many markets. For a series as culturally dominant as GTA, that has raised questions about what kind of precedent one of gaming's biggest franchises may be setting.

GTA 6 Preload Timing Aims To Soften A Massive Launch

If the business model has rubbed people up the wrong way, the technical rollout looks more player‑friendly. Rockstar says anyone who pre-orders a digital copy of GTA 6 on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S will be able to start preloading the game from 12 November, exactly one week before launch.

Preloads will begin at midnight local time, meaning players in different regions will all get a full seven days to pull down what is widely expected to be a huge file. Rockstar has pitched GTA 6 as its most ambitious open‑world project to date, and while the studio has not yet put a number on the download size, few expect it to be modest. The week‑long head start is designed to make sure that, whatever the final gigabyte count, consoles are ready for 19 November.

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The schedule is the same across both major console platforms, which at least removes one perennial headache. In recent years, staggered unlock times and platform‑exclusive preloads have become another flashpoint between communities. Here, Rockstar is promising parity. If your download finishes in time, you play on release day, regardless of where you bought your digital copy.

The story is less straightforward for those opting for the so‑called physical edition. In reality, there is no disc at all, only an empty box containing a download code. Players will not be able to preload GTA 6 until that code is in hand, which means anyone whose parcel arrives late could be left watching others stream the opening hours while their own progress bar crawls.

There is a practical upside to the preload window, beyond getting into Vice City the second the clocks tick over. It gives console owners a clear deadline for clearing space on their SSDs. Rockstar openly describes GTA 6 as 'the most ambitious' open world it has attempted and, whatever that translates to technically, few expect it to be gentle on storage.

So players now face a curious split-screen future. On one side, a slickly managed digital rollout, with universal preloads and a tidy one‑week cushion for everyone. On the other, a premium tier that places parts of GTA 6's single‑player content behind a $100 paywall, at least at launch, forcing fans to decide how much of this new era of Grand Theft Auto they are willing to buy into.