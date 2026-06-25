Grand Theft Auto 6 fans handing over up to $100 for a 'physical' copy this November are in for a rude awakening: there is no disc in the box at all.

Just a code. That's it.

According to insider Graczdari, eager gamers queuing up for launch day will only get a download code tucked inside an otherwise empty case – with genuine, disc-based copies held back until December. The leaker claims this is not a one-off oversight, either, but a deliberate first production run, with proper physical discs for both PS5 and Xbox Series X following weeks later.

If true, it means Rockstar Games has pulled off a calculated bait-and-switch: selling fans a 'physical' edition in name only, all in a bid to stop the game leaking online before its big launch.

For those unfamiliar with Graczdari, the leaker does have a track record worth taking seriously, having correctly called several major gaming releases in the past.

Why Fans Are Being Told To Wait Until December for a Real Disc

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Assuming Graczdari's claims are accurate, real disc copies for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are expected to arrive in December, once the initial batch of code-only copies has sold through.

'Generally speaking, the release with the code will be a one-shot, and the option for a disc release will follow,' Graczdari said.

This is not the first time Graczdari's leaks have held up, either. The same source previously correctly called release details for Oblivion: Remastered, the Switch 2 port of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, and the PS5 version of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Months before this latest claim, Graczdari also said GTA 6 might skip a physical release entirely at launch. The reason given was the same back then, too: to stop leaks.

Take-Two pushed back on that idea at the time, with chief executive Strauss Zelnick telling reporters that holding back a disc release 'is not the plan.'

Rockstar has since confirmed the code-in-box format for November. That partly lines up with the earlier leak, even if the full picture turned out to be more complicated than 'no physical version at all.' There will be a physical release, it just is not what most fans were picturing.

Pre-orders went live this week at Amazon, Walmart and GameStop, confirming a starting price of $80 for the standard edition and $100 for the Ultimate Edition, which bundles in cosmetic items, vehicle mods, weapon shop access and extra side missions.

Why Rockstar Might Be Doing This

The thinking behind the code-only launch is not hard to follow. Physical copies of major games have leaked out before launch day in the past - sometimes through retail staff, sometimes through shipping mix-ups – letting people get their hands on a game days early and stream it for the world to see. A code that will not unlock until November 19 shuts that down completely, no matter how early the box itself ships. A disc, by contrast, can be played the moment someone has one in hand.

There is a financial incentive too. Analysts have predicted GTA 6 could become the biggest entertainment launch ever, in any medium, and a code-only rollout gives Rockstar tighter control over piracy and early leaks during those crucial first days – control a disc simply cannot offer.

Whether that is the full story is another question. If Graczdari is right, some fans will end up paying for GTA 6 twice: once in November, to play it the moment it launches, and again in December, if they want an actual disc to put on a shelf. Whether that is a calculated way to squeeze extra money out of die-hard fans, or just an unavoidable side effect of trying to stop leaks, is something only Rockstar can answer.

For now, fans have a choice to make: grab the code in November and play straight away, or hold out for December and get something that actually looks like a 'physical' copy. Either way, Rockstar is asking loyal fans to trust that the second release will actually show up – and for now, that is still just a leak.