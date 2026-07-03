Grand Theft Auto 6 players who try to cheat on Lucia in Vice City could be punished in-game, according to a fast-spreading GTA 6 fan theory that has taken over Reddit in recent days. The speculation centres on Jason and Lucia's relationship, which sits at the heart of Rockstar's next blockbuster and, some fans now think, may be tracked and tested every time players indulge in GTA's more adult activities.

Rockstar has so far shown Jason and Lucia as a tightly bonded, modern-day Bonnie and Clyde in trailers for GTA 6, which is due to launch on 19 November. The pair appear as the game's dual protagonists, with their partnership, trust and criminal chemistry presented almost as a third main character. No unedited gameplay has been released yet, but long-time players are already poring over every frame and rummaging through past Rockstar systems to guess how the relationship might work once controllers are in hand.

GTA 6 Gooners, Jason, Lucia And The 'Punished For Cheating' Theory

The latest burst of excitement came after a post on the GTA 6 subreddit, where user TXNOGG bluntly asked whether 'gooners,' as thirsty fans jokingly call themselves, will face penalties for cheating on Lucia in GTA 6, or whether Rockstar will keep things 'more of an open type thing.' The wording was tongue-in-cheek, but the question resonated, because GTA has always encouraged players to push the boundaries of sex, violence and everything in between with very few personal consequences for its leads.

In GTA V, Michael, Franklin and Trevor could visit strip clubs or pay for sex workers without seeing their friendships implode or major story beats change. The game occasionally nudged back with a guilty line of dialogue or an angry text from a spouse, but the core narrative rolled on unaffected. That was by design: GTA V was about three criminals and a city, not about the long-term emotional cost of their nightlife.

GTA 6 looks different. From the first trailer, Rockstar has framed Jason and Lucia as partners in crime and romance, a couple whose survival seems to depend on co-operation. Fans have latched on to rumours that mechanics from Red Dead Redemption 2 could return in updated form, especially its honour system, which tracked how Arthur Morgan behaved and quietly reshaped how the world treated him.

Here, the theory goes, that honour system becomes a relationship meter. Instead of measuring noble or ruthless behaviour in a dusty frontier, it might log faithfulness, loyalty and how Jason and Lucia treat one another when players are free-roaming around Leonida.

Under that logic, hours spent in Vice City's strip clubs, or hiring sex workers while Lucia is nominally your partner, could steadily erode the bond between the duo. Spend too long gooning around and the game might not just tut in the background, it could change dialogue, mission availability or even the ending. That, at least, is what a chunk of the community is quietly hoping for, though nothing has been confirmed and IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

How A GTA 6 Relationship Meter Could Work

Fans fleshing out the theory point straight back to Red Dead Redemption 2. In that game, Arthur's honour level influenced shop prices, ambient dialogue and key cut-scenes, and it split the story into markedly different finales. It made small choices feel cumulative, rather than disposable.

Applied to GTA 6, players imagine something similar, but more intimate. Help Lucia during heists, avoid unnecessary collateral damage, steer clear of cheating, and the couple might grow closer, unlocking more efficient team manoeuvres or extra missions built around trust. Ignore her, act selfishly or constantly seek 'extracurricular hijinks' with NPCs and Jason could find Lucia colder, less supportive or, in the most dramatic versions of the theory, actively working against him if that separate rumour about her being an undercover cop ever pays off.

It is a neat idea because it squares Rockstar's trademark anything-goes sandbox with a more grown-up narrative spine. It also reflects, crudely but honestly, how this stuff tends to play out in real life. If your partner repeatedly sneaks off to strip clubs, it usually does not end in a happy montage.

There is, of course, a risk here. Go too hard on punishing so-called GTA 6 gooners and you undercut one of the series' most notorious, and commercially successful, freedoms. Those 'gooner-ish gameplay features' have been baked into Grand Theft Auto for decades. Fans who treat the game like a chaotic playground will not be thrilled if every lap dance quietly sabotages their shot at a 'true' ending.

Rockstar's Silence, Pre-Order Anger And A Bigger Question

For now, this all lives firmly in the realm of speculation. Rockstar has not outlined any relationship or morality systems for GTA 6, nor has it commented on the Lucia undercover cop theory. The company rarely explains its design choices before release, and there is no sign it plans to break that habit now.

What Rockstar has done is open pre-orders, and that has generated a different kind of backlash. Pricing and content tiers have rubbed some players up the wrong way, with particular annoyance aimed at physical editions that ship without a disc in the box. That frustration has only been sharpened by Sony announcing that PlayStation hardware will not support physical media from 2028 onwards, a move some see as a slow death knell for traditional game collecting.

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Rockstar has so far declined to address complaints over the pricing structure or disc-less boxes. Historically, it has allowed anger to flare, then relied on hype and eventual quality to drown it out. With GTA 6 marketing now ramping up ahead of the November launch, fresh trailers and deep-dives into systems like Jason and Lucia's relationship are almost guaranteed.

When that happens, we will find out whether the wildest GTA 6 gooner fears are justified, or whether Rockstar is quite happy to let players wreck Jason and Lucia's love life without any real payback at all. Which, if you think about it, might be the cruellest option of the lot.