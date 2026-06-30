Hundreds of gigabytes of sensitive blueprints and internal records have reportedly been stolen from a major manufacturing facility in India, raising fears of a significant industrial data breach. Investigators are now assessing whether closely guarded design secrets and supply chains linked to two of the world's biggest companies have been exposed.

Inside the Dark Web Leak

According to internal records and an anonymous insider, the dark web data dump uploaded by the ransomware ring includes confidential component blueprints, vendor mapping and photographs of Apple's unreleased iPhone 18 Pro. The compromised data was stolen from Tata Electronics, an Indian manufacturing partner responsible for production for the tech giant.

🚨 苹果供应链曝重大泄露！



印度供应商 Tata Electronics 遭 World Leaks 攻击，20万+文件、630GB 数据疑似外泄，涉及 iPhone 18 Pro/Pro Max、A20 Pro、C2 基带等资料

塔塔电子已确认遭遇网络攻击，苹果也已启动供应链安全调查。若文件真实性属实，这可能是近年来苹果供应链最严重的信息泄露事件之一 pic.twitter.com/q68zpjsvXS — Poison. (@DeepseaIX) June 27, 2026

The security breach directly jeopardises the highly sensitive global supply network that Apple relies upon to build its smartphones. The incident could severely strain the relationship between the tech titan and Tata, as vendor contracts are typically guarded with extreme secrecy. Furthermore, exposing these intricate production details risks giving competitors, counterfeiters and manufacturing partners an unauthorised glimpse into the company's entire industrial setup.

India's Expanding Apple Bet

Acting as both a component vendor and an assembly partner, Tata is quickly becoming one of Apple's critical production hubs outside China. This operational shift serves as a key pillar of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national strategy to transform India into a dominant global force in hardware manufacturing.

Apple is apparently still on track to debut its iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max this September. The leak comes at a difficult moment for the tech giant, which increased iPad and MacBook prices last week as memory and storage chips continue to become more expensive. Market experts now predict consumers could see similar price rises for smartphones in the near future.

What the Files Reveal

Reuters earlier revealed that the World Leaks dark web dump contained more than 200,000 files, featuring alleged component blueprints for older iPhone models alongside parts belonging to Tesla, both of which are Tata clients. The compromised data also contained records from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Qualcomm, two major firms that produce hardware used inside Apple's handsets.

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Fresh documentation examined by Reuters reveals that at least six compromised files link multiple iPhone 18 Pro parts directly to their respective manufacturing vendors. The records disclose details relating to the microchips mounted on the primary logic board, alongside internal elements of both the battery and camera modules.

According to an insider familiar with the situation, Apple views these specific details as highly sensitive and is deeply troubled by the dark web leak because the records involve unreleased hardware. The individual added that the data explicitly connects manufacturing vendors to individual smartphone components — proprietary links that the tech giant intentionally excludes from its public supplier registry.

Altogether, the leaked records map out hundreds of parts slated for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro line-up. The documentation also exposes exactly where Apple splits orders among multiple vendors and where it relies on only a handful of partners, revealing both its purchasing power and its strategic weak points.

Questions Over the Breach

It is worth noting that World Leaks has previously claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on Nike. Reuters has been unable to independently verify whether the leaked data is genuine.

The technology news website AppleInsider first revealed last week that documentation relating to the iPhone 18 Pro had been caught up in the Tata security breach. Reuters previously disclosed that Apple is currently investigating the incident while working alongside Tata to implement long-term security protocols.

As part of its inquiry into the hack, Tata has restricted internal access to vulnerable systems and brought in a global consultancy firm to oversee a comprehensive forensic audit.

Trust at the Centre of the Fallout

An insider close to the situation noted that several of the leaked records carried official 'confidential' watermarks from Apple. The documentation also included internal codenames that closely align with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro line-up.

Tucked away in the iPhone 18 Pro directory are images from early 2026 showing handsets undergoing drop testing at a Tata facility. The photographs show a standard slate-grey smartphone featuring a triple-lens rear camera array and the signature Apple logo. While Reuters was unable to verify the exact model number from the visuals alone, the insider confirmed that the images feature the iPhone 18 Pro.

For Apple and Tata, the security breach strikes at the core trust underpinning their partnership. Apple's expansion into India relies heavily on Tata as its leading new assembler, particularly as the tech giant pushes to diversify away from China.

That gamble has already delivered results. Market research firm Counterpoint notes that India is on track to produce 26 per cent of the world's iPhones this year — a dramatic jump from just 6 per cent four years ago.