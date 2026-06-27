More than 1 billion people around the world are currently unable to pre-order 'Grand Theft Auto 6' from some official digital storefronts after PlayStation's 'GTA 6' product pages listed a group of territories where the pre-order bonus and, in some storefront views, the game itself are unavailable, according to the PlayStation pages noted in reports on the rollout on 24 - 25 June 2026. The headline-grabbing list singles out Bahrain, China, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, the Russian Federation and Taiwan as excluded territories for the promotional GTA+ offer tied to pre-orders, and in some cases the storefronts show the title as not purchasable at all.

Rockstar Games opened pre-orders for 'Grand Theft Auto 6' in late June ahead of its scheduled 19 November 2026 launch, with standard and Ultimate editions offering differing price points and digital extras such as an initial month of GTA+ for some buyers. To recall, the series has a long history of running afoul of regional censors because of its explicit violence and sexual content, and previous installments notably 'GTA 5' were restricted in several markets for similar reasons. That history helps explain why some territories are already marked as excluded on PlayStation's pages even before wide release.

PlayStation's exclusion notice has been read in several ways by industry watchers, some outlets and local storefront checks interpret the lines as applying only to the free month of GTA+ that comes with digital pre-orders, while other regional PlayStation pages appear to make the game itself unavailable to buy in certain countries, effectively blocking official local pre-orders. The inconsistency has fuelled confusion and inevitably viral claims that 'over one billion gamers' are banned from purchasing 'GTA 6' outright, a figure derived from summing populations of affected territories and extrapolating from their gaming market sizes.

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Why It Matters for Players

The exclusion matters because Rockstar's release is mostly digital-first, and the boxed edition will reportedly contain only a download code rather than a disc, meaning that regular import routes could be less straightforward for would-be players in markets where local stores list the game as unavailable. That format decision complicates access, customers in an excluded territory may need an account registered in another region or an imported copy tied to a different storefront to run the game, options that are imperfect, sometimes technically blocked, and often questionable legally or financially.

Different Views From Regions

In some Gulf countries, PlayStation pages list 'Grand Theft Auto 6' but mark the GTA+ bonus as ineligible, which suggests the exclusion refers only to the promotional month rather than all sales, in others, such as Kuwait and Oman, storefront pages currently show the title as unavailable to purchase, which looks a lot like a ban or delayed launch at least in practice. China and Russia two huge markets appear on PlayStation's excluded list, which would be a major commercial setback if those listings reflect formal regulatory blocks rather than temporary storefront decisions.

Official confirmation from Rockstar Games, regional regulators or PlayStation local offices has been sparse, and some local newsrooms and gaming experts caution that the PlayStation page wording may be the primary source of the confusion rather than formal bans announced by governments.

what is unambiguous is that PlayStation's product pages list the named territories as excluded from at least the GTA+ pre-order promotion, and in a number of those storefront instances the game itself is not shown as purchasable.

What Comes Next

Observers expect the list to change as local age ratings are processed, censorship reviews conclude, or publishers produce region-specific, edited versions. Historically, Rockstar and its publisher Take-Two have sometimes offered modified releases to appease local regulators, but in markets with strict rules around sexual or violent content that can require extensive alteration to reach approval a heavy lift that may not be commercially viable.

For now, players in the affected territories should treat storefront listings as the definitive guidance until formal announcements arrive from regulators or Rockstar.