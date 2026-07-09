While excitement builds on the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar Games is once again under scrutiny, not because of its upcoming release but because of allegations about its workplace culture. Members of the Rockstar Game Workers Union accused the developer of fostering a culture of excessive overtime and alleged weaponised bonuses to influence employee behaviour, and of gender-based pay inequality.

Speaking to Game Developer, the employees requested anonymity citing retaliation concerns. The allegations were made amid the union's continuing efforts in securing official recognition from Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive.

Employees Claim Pay and Promotions Lack Transparency

The Rockstar Game Workers Union also criticised the studio's approach when it comes to bonuses, claiming that employees are kept in the dark on how a significant part of their compensation is decided. According to them, a significant portion of their yearly income comes from discretionary bonuses that vary from one year to the next. Since the company doesn't clearly explain how these bonuses are calculated, it's difficult for them to predict how much they'll actually earn.

'When the bonus is particularly good, it can be a windfall, but often the bonus is disappointing, and one can end up being paid considerably less than expected for the year,' one employee said.

Union members also say that career advancement is just as unclear. The company claims that promotion standards regularly change, leaving employees pressured to constantly impress their manager because bonuses and promotions ultimately depend on company discretion.

Crunch Culture Allegedly Remains Embedded

Rockstar workers also say that crunch culture is still very much alive despite the company's efforts to improve conditions in the workplace. They claim that UK contracts include a clause that allows workers to waive legal limits on working hours, something they say deeply reflects how overtime is deeply embedded in the company culture.

Employees also argue that paying your staff overtime doesn't mean that crunch disappeared. According to the union, while some teams don't have these kinds of issues, others continue to work long hours for extended periods.

Pay Gap and Workplace Inequality Come to Light

The union also accused Rockstar of failing to address the gender pay gap, claiming that it has grown wider instead of shrinking. They also allege that overnight workers lost enhanced pay for night shifts.

They also criticised the return-to-office policy of the company, alleging that although most of the staff were required to work full-time on-site after the pandemic, senior leaders get to enjoy more flexible arrangements.

Union Calls for Change, Rockstar Pushes Back

Workers say that these issues have left many developers feeling unappreciated despite working on one of the biggest entertainment releases ever. They believe that formally recognising the union would lead to greater accountability and better working conditions.

Meanwhile, Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, disputed the claims. 'We strive to make the best games possible by giving our talented teams world-class work environments and ongoing career opportunities,' a spokesperson told Game Developer.

The gaming giant behind GTA 6 defended its employment practices, saying it pays competitive salaries and benefits and that employee retention is higher than the industry's average. It also said it plans to meet with the union after the union called for voluntary recognition. Still, the allegations have brought the spotlight back on the studio's work culture at a time when anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI is at a fever pitch.