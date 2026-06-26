Rockstar's long-awaited GTA 6 pre-order launch on 24 June has triggered an official retail boycott, with at least two game sellers refusing to stock the title over what they describe as a controversial digital-only strategy, according to statements the retailers themselves released on X.

The announcement confirmed pricing tiers and opened the floodgates for pre-orders of what is widely expected to be one of the biggest entertainment releases in years. Fans immediately began dissecting the details on Rockstar's official channels, but attention quickly shifted from gameplay teases to a more practical concern, what exactly buyers will receive for their money.

Boycott Over Digital-Only Strategy

The backlash centres on the absence of a traditional disc version. Retail listings indicate that even so-called 'physical' copies of GTA 6 will ship as a code-in-a-box, offering a digital download rather than a playable disc. That distinction has proved enough for some retailers to draw a line.

Loot Box Gaming confirmed it will not stock the game under current conditions. In a publicly posted statement, the retailer said its stance was rooted in preservation and respect for consumers.

'If a product can't honour the people who pay their hard-earned money to purchase it, then we have no business trying to sell it to our customers, whom we value above anything else,' according to Loot Box Gaming representative

Video Games Plus echoed that position, pointing to its longstanding policy on physical media. 'As part of that commitment, our company policy is that we do not carry physical products for video game consoles that contain only a digital download code,' the retailer said, noting nearly four decades of support for tangible game ownership.

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Why Digital-Only Strategy Is Dividing Players

The reaction online has been immediate and, in places, heated. On X and Reddit, players have questioned what 'ownership' really means in an era where a purchase can effectively amount to a revocable licence. That anxiety is not new, but GTA 6 has given it a sharper edge.

Digital distribution offers convenience; no one disputes that. But it also comes with strings. Games tied to accounts cannot be resold, lent, or even guaranteed to remain accessible indefinitely. Subscription services such as Game Pass and PlayStation Plus have already normalised the idea that titles can disappear without warning.

Physical discs, by contrast, still carry a certain autonomy. They can be traded, collected, and preserved. Strip that away, critics argue, and the relationship between player and product changes in a way that is difficult to reverse.

Console manufacturers have been edging towards discless hardware for years, with both PlayStation and Xbox offering digital-only models this generation. Rockstar's approach, whether intentional or not, feels like a step further, a test case for how far the industry can push before consumers push back.

Not everyone is convinced the boycott will have any commercial impact. Grand Theft Auto is a franchise that tends to operate above normal market logic, and early demand suggests GTA 6 will be no exception.

Still, the optics are awkward. A launch meant to celebrate a landmark release has instead opened with a debate about access, ownership, and value. That is not the usual conversation Rockstar dominates.

A claim circulating online suggests a physical disc edition could arrive later, with the digital-first rollout potentially designed to reduce the risk of leaks ahead of launch. That information has not been confirmed by Rockstar, so it should be treated with caution.

In the meantime, the standoff remains. Retailers have drawn their boundaries, some players are reconsidering pre-orders, and Rockstar has yet to publicly address the backlash. Whether this is a temporary flare-up or the start of a more sustained shift in how blockbuster games are sold is still an open question, and one the industry will be watching closely.