Riot Games has intensified its crackdown on cheating in Valorant, deploying updates to its Vanguard anti-cheat system that target advanced hardware-based cheating setups reportedly worth up to $6,000 (approximately £4,500).

According to Tom's Hardware, the latest enforcement wave specifically disrupts Direct Memory Access (DMA) cheat devices, specialised external hardware used to bypass traditional anti-cheat systems by reading game memory through secondary systems rather than the main PC.

The update has rendered many of these devices unusable in Valorant, triggering frustration among cheaters who invested heavily in what was once considered a premium cheating ecosystem.

Riot responded publicly on X with a blunt message that quickly went viral: 'Congrats to the owners of a brand new $6k paperweight.'

congrats to the owners of a brand new $6k paperweight https://t.co/3rjZVQntrc pic.twitter.com/fS3JC0FL0p — Riot Games (@riotgames) May 21, 2026

What The '$6K Paperweight' Actually Means

The phrase 'paperweight' refers to high-end DMA hardware that no longer functions with Valorant following the Vanguard update. These devices are typically designed to mimic legitimate hardware components such as SSDs or network controllers while secretly intercepting memory data.

Rather than physically destroying components, the system reportedly blocks or disables the cheating functionality through firmware-level or system-level enforcement. In many cases, users can restore general hardware function, but the cheating capability is effectively neutralised unless reconfigured.

Riot's messaging, however, has focused on deterrence and public ridicule, positioning the update as a direct hit against the economic incentive behind expensive cheating tools.

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Riot's Vanguard System And Its Controversial Approach

Vanguard, Riot's kernel-level anti-cheat system, has long been one of the most controversial security tools in modern gaming due to its deep access to operating system processes.

Riot has repeatedly defended its approach as necessary to combat increasingly sophisticated cheating methods in competitive shooters. The company argues that traditional detection systems are insufficient against DMA-based exploits, which operate outside the normal software environment.

Industry analysts note that DMA cheats have become a growing issue in high-level competitive gaming, where they can provide near-undetectable advantages such as enemy position tracking and automated aim assistance.

Community Backlash And Ethical Debate

While many players have applauded Riot's hardline stance, the update has also reignited debate over how far anti-cheat systems should go in enforcing fair play.

Critics argue that system-level enforcement raises concerns about user control and potential overreach, particularly if legitimate software or hardware is mistakenly affected. Online discussions have also questioned whether, in some cases, forcing system-level reinstalls crosses the line into excessive intervention.

However, defenders of the approach argue that cheaters using $6,000 hardware setups are operating far outside normal gameplay boundaries and that strong deterrents are necessary to preserve competitive integrity.

One common sentiment across gaming communities is that the update reflects a broader shift in anti-cheat philosophy, from passive detection to active disruption of cheating infrastructure.

A Constant Arms Race In Competitive Gaming

The Valorant incident highlights the increasingly technical nature of modern cheating ecosystems, where external hardware solutions are now part of a sophisticated underground market.

Riot's latest move signals that developers are willing to escalate beyond traditional account bans to directly interfere with cheating hardware functionality.

While the company maintains that legitimate players are unaffected, the controversy underscores a persistent tension in modern gaming: how to balance aggressive anti-cheat enforcement with system safety and user trust.

For now, one thing is clear: expensive cheating setups are becoming riskier investments, and Riot appears intent on making that message as public and visible as possible.