A potential $100 standard game price for 'GTA 6' has surfaced online just days before Rockstar's confirmed 28 June pre-order launch, after a European retailer listing suggested the long-awaited title could cost more than fans expected when it arrives this November.

Rockstar recently confirmed that pre-orders for 'Grand Theft Auto VI' will go live on 28 June, alongside revealing the game's official cover art. The announcement followed months of uncertainty after two delays pushed the release window, leaving fans wary of further slippage. Pricing, however, was notably absent from that reveal, a gap that has now been filled, at least unofficially, by a retail leak.

Leaks Hint at $100 Standard Game Price

The price point first emerged via French retailer Fnac, which listed 'GTA 6' at €89.99, according to GamesRadar+. A direct currency conversion places that figure close to $100, fuelling speculation that Rockstar may be preparing to break the long-standing ceiling for standard edition game pricing.

Video game pricing across Europe typically runs higher than in the United States, and publishers often apply near one-to-one pricing between euros and dollars rather than strict exchange rates. By that logic, 'GTA 6' could land closer to $90 in the US, still a noticeable jump from the current $70 norm for major releases.

The industry has been inching towards higher price brackets for years, but a headline figure beginning with a nine, or potentially tipping into triple digits, carries psychological weight. It is the kind of number that sticks, and not always in a good way.

The retailer also displayed multiple price tiers, including $99.99, $109.99, $119.99, and up to $199.99 for what is widely assumed to be a collector's edition. These variations suggest Rockstar is preparing a broad range of editions, though what each tier includes remains unclear.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

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Rockstar June Pre-Order Launch Builds Tension

With the 28 June pre-order launch approaching, Rockstar now faces a moment of truth. Pricing, once revealed, will set the tone for the final stretch towards release, and likely shape early consumer sentiment as much as any trailer or gameplay showcase.

On platforms like X and Reddit, discussions have split between those expecting a premium price for what is arguably the most anticipated game of the decade, and those questioning whether any standard edition should cross the $100 threshold. Some users have pointed out that blockbuster titles increasingly ship with post-launch monetisation anyway, raising the question, what exactly does a higher upfront cost guarantee?

There is a prevailing sense, quietly pragmatic, that 'GTA 6' will sell regardless. That may be the wild part. Rockstar's track record, particularly with 'Grand Theft Auto V,' which continues to generate revenue more than a decade after release, gives the studio unusual latitude to test pricing boundaries.

Still, uncertainty lingers around what players will actually receive at each price tier. Will higher editions include early access, exclusive in-game content, or physical collectibles? Or is this simply the new baseline dressed up in multiple packages? Rockstar has not said, and until it does, much of the conversation remains speculative.

Development costs for AAA titles have ballooned, with longer production cycles and larger teams becoming the norm. Publishers have increasingly leaned on deluxe editions and live-service models to offset those costs. A higher standard price would be a more direct approach, though one that risks backlash if not matched by perceived value.

June 28 will clarify at least part of the picture. Until then, the leaked figures sit in that familiar grey zone between plausible and premature. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

What seems certain is that Rockstar understands the stakes. Pricing 'GTA 6' is not just a commercial decision, it is a signal to the entire industry. Whether players accept that signal, or push back, will become clear soon enough.