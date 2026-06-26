For years, Grand Theft Auto players have expected freedom, chaos and limitless possibilities from Rockstar Games. But as anticipation for GTA 6 reaches fever pitch, one viral rumour has triggered outrage across social media: the suggestion that protagonist Jason could require a paid upgrade to pursue multiple girlfriends in the game.

Whether true or not, the claim has ignited a wider debate over Rockstar's increasingly controversial monetisation plans and whether players are being asked to pay more for what many consider to be parts of the 'complete' experience.

GTA 6 Multiple Girlfriends Rumour

The latest controversy began after a social media post claimed that 'GTA 6 is rumoured to be adding a paywall behind Jason having more than 1 girlfriend'.

'The protagonist always had multiple girlfriends for free in past installments,' the post added.

While there is currently no evidence from Rockstar Games confirming that romantic relationships in GTA 6 will be monetised, the rumour gained traction because it arrived amid growing concerns over the game's pricing structure and premium content offerings.

For many players, the claim represented a worst-case scenario: a future where gameplay features traditionally included in the base game could become premium add-ons.

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Controversy

Rockstar has reportedly set the standard edition at $80 (£59.99), representing a significant increase over the previous industry standard of $70 (£52.50). Meanwhile, the Ultimate Edition is priced at $100 (£74.99), offering additional content that has become the focus of intense debate.

According to details circulating online, the premium edition includes access to exclusive in-game locations and customisation options, including Rideout Customs for special vehicle modifications, Sara's Unisex Salon for hairstyles and cosmetics, Stock 305 clothing stores, Electric Fang Tattoo parlours, and One-Eyed Willie's off-road vehicle workshops.

The discovery prompted criticism from players who questioned why actual locations within the game world appeared to be linked to a higher-priced edition.

Some fans argued that this creates two versions of the game experience: one for players purchasing the standard edition and another for those willing to spend extra.

However, others have suggested that these locations may simply function as delivery systems for exclusive cosmetic items rather than representing entirely inaccessible areas.

Fans Fear The 'Full Game' May Cost More Than Expected

One widely shared argument online claimed that the issue was not necessarily the existence of premium content itself, but rather the perception that the standard edition no longer represents the full game.

'This is not the ultimate edition of the game,' one commentator argued. 'This is the full game. When you buy the ultimate edition, you have the full game. When you buy the standard edition, you do not have the full game.'

That sentiment has resonated with players concerned about the increasing fragmentation of major game releases, where exclusive missions, locations, cosmetic items and potentially even gameplay features are separated into premium tiers.

The debate has also reignited criticism over reports that physical copies of GTA 6 may initially ship without actual discs, instead containing only digital download codes.

Critics argue that such a move would prevent players from reselling their copies and further erode traditional game ownership rights.

Concerns About GTA Online And Future Monetisation

Adding to player anxiety are ongoing questions surrounding GTA Online and Rockstar's subscription service, GTA+.

Although Rockstar has yet to provide full details regarding the next iteration of GTA Online, speculation continues that certain online features could become increasingly tied to subscription services and premium memberships.

Some players have expressed concerns that GTA+ may evolve from an optional service into something approaching a necessity for accessing the complete online experience.

At present, there is no evidence that GTA Online will require separate purchase or subscription access beyond optional premium benefits. Likewise, there is no confirmation that Jason's romantic relationships will be restricted behind a paywall.

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Nevertheless, the viral 'multiple girlfriends' rumour has tapped into a broader unease among fans. For many players eagerly awaiting Rockstar's biggest release in over a decade, the real fear is not simply paying $80 (£59.99) or $100 (£74.99) for GTA 6.

It is the growing suspicion that the price of experiencing everything the game has to offer may end up being far higher.