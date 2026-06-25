Rockstar Games has opened pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI, with players who buy any digital edition before launch set to receive one month of GTA+ at no additional cost. The offer is available across all digital editions ahead of the game's worldwide release on 19 November.

The promotion applies to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions of the game. Rockstar also confirmed that anyone who purchases or pre-orders the game before 20 November will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack, a collection of cosmetic items inspired by the iconic setting, whether they purchase a physical or digital edition.

The announcement marks the first time Rockstar has bundled GTA+ with a new Grand Theft Auto release. Originally launched as a subscription for GTA Online, the service has expanded into a broader membership that now includes full Rockstar games, exclusive content and monthly rewards, making it a central part of the company's launch strategy for Grand Theft Auto VI.

GTA VI Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses

Alongside the standard edition, Rockstar is also offering a Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition. The standard edition is priced at £69.99 ($92.23), while the Ultimate Edition costs £89.99 ($118.59) in the UK. The premium version includes additional vehicles, weapons and clothing that can be used throughout Jason and Lucia's single-player story.

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI begin at midnight local time on June 25.



Learn more about the Ultimate Edition and pre-order bonuses at https://t.co/XPwC8URCQ4. pic.twitter.com/DKe11NcRwb — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 24, 2026

Sitting here staring at the GTA 6 pre-order and I can't decide what platform to get it on… XBOX or PS5?



Both have their upsides and I've got both XBOX Series X and PS5 Pro. I'm really torn on this one 🤔 HELP!!



What are you lot getting it on? pic.twitter.com/YXLJngJrz2 — STRESSED ACE (@stressed_ace) June 25, 2026

All purchases made before 20 November will also receive the Vintage Vice City Pack. Rockstar said the bonus includes cosmetic items inspired by the neon aesthetic that helped define earlier visits to Vice City.

Players who pre-order digitally will be able to download the game from 12 November, one week before launch. Physical editions will also be available from that date and include a download code inside the box, allowing players who buy a boxed copy to pre-load the game before release.

What GTA+ Includes

Rockstar launched GTA+ in 2022 as an optional subscription for GTA Online. Members receive GTA$500,000 each month, exclusive vehicles and cosmetic items, discounts on selected in-game purchases, and other member-exclusive bonuses.

Read more Grand Auto Theft VI Update: Official GTA 6 Release Date, Pricing and Pre-Order Details Revealed Grand Auto Theft VI Update: Official GTA 6 Release Date, Pricing and Pre-Order Details Revealed

The service has expanded beyond GTA Online in recent years. Earlier this month, Rockstar added Grand Theft Auto V Story Mode to the GTA+ Games Library alongside Red Dead Redemption, Bully and L.A. Noire. Players using supported versions can also transfer Story Mode and GTA Online progress across platforms.

The latest monthly update also introduced access to the Ocelot Stromberg vehicle, Independence Day-themed clothing, additional mission rewards, vehicle customisation options and discounts on Hangars and related upgrades. Members also receive bonus GTA$ on selected Shark Card purchases and access to rotating monthly content.

Rockstar Continues Expanding GTA+

Including GTA+ with Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders reflects Rockstar's continued effort to expand the subscription beyond its original multiplayer focus. Recent updates have added full Rockstar titles, exclusive monthly content and new member benefits, broadening the service into an entertainment offering.

With Grand Theft Auto VI expected to be one of the biggest entertainment launches of the year, the promotion introduces GTA+ to millions of players who may not have previously subscribed. It also positions the membership service as a key part of Rockstar's long-term strategy ahead of the game's release on 19 November.