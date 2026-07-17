GTA 6 is on track to generate up to $5.2 billion in global sales in its first week after launch on 19 November 2026, according to new analysis that also lands just as some retailers quietly push back against Rockstar's decision to ship the blockbuster without a physical disc.

The forecast comes from games analytics firm Newzoo, which examined the opening week of GTA 6 digital preorders in the US and the five largest European markets after preorders went live at midnight on 25 June. Using historical data from Grand Theft Auto 5 and similar blockbuster launches, the firm extrapolated that early demand into a projected week-one revenue range that, if borne out, would comfortably eclipse any entertainment launch in history.

GTA 6 Preorders Hint At Record-Breaking Debut

Newzoo estimates GTA 6 generated around $180 million in digital preorders across those six Western markets in the final week of June. Since roughly 69% of GTA 5's lifetime console players came from the same territories, analysts used that distribution to map the data to a global picture.

The firm calculated an estimated $260 million in worldwide digital preorder spending for GTA 6 in its first week on sale, long before release. That figure alone, Newzoo says, is the largest preorder opening it has observed for any video game.

'The first week of preorders generated an estimated $260 million in global digital spending, the largest opening Newzoo has observed,' said Ronan Patrick, management consultant at the firm. 'For a title launching in November 2026, the scale of demand this far ahead of release is rare, even among the industry's biggest franchises.'

Patrick pushed back on some of the more breathless claims swirling online. Social media posts have insisted that GTA 6 has already racked up $1 billion in preorders more than 20 weeks before launch. Newzoo's view is blunt.

'Contrary to social media reports, GTA 6 has not done a billion dollars in preorders 21 weeks out,' Patrick said. 'This is absurd. Given how preorder curves look, nothing ever has and nothing ever will in the near future.'

According to Newzoo's modelling, GTA 6's current trajectory points to between $3.25 billion and $5.2 billion in cumulative launch-week revenue. Even under the most conservative assumption, that the game 'front-loads harder than any major title' in Newzoo's dataset, Patrick said the outcome is still 'a tremendous number by any historical standard.'

GTA 6 Faces Disc-Free Backlash As Hype Builds

The GTA 6 preorders opened to controversy over Rockstar's decision to abandon physical discs altogether. The Standard Edition is priced at $80, around $10 higher than the typical current-gen blockbuster, while the Ultimate Edition costs $100. In both cases, the boxed product contains a download code, not a Blu-ray disc.

Some retailers, particularly those that have long relied on boxed games to bring customers through the door, have already begun murmuring about boycotts and reduced shelf space for GTA 6 because there is no disc to sell on the pre-owned market. Physical resale has historically been one of the few ways high street shops carve out margin in an industry tilting ever more aggressively towards digital.

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Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive has not formally addressed reports of retailer boycotts. However, chief executive Strauss Zelnick recently defended the game's pricing strategy during an appearance at the iicon event, arguing that players ultimately judge value rather than raw cost.

'Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery,' Zelnick said, according to IGN. 'How you feel about something you buy is the intersection of the thing itself and what you pay for. Consumers need to feel like the thing itself is amazing and the price they were charged was fair for what they got.'

On value, at least, Take-Two is betting heavily. Industry estimates cited by Business Insider earlier this year suggest GTA 6 may already have cost between $1 billion and $1.5 billion to develop and market, potentially making it the most expensive video game ever created. Zelnick declined to confirm the figure when asked, but conceded 'it was expensive.'

Those numbers dwarf the budgets of other modern blockbusters. Recent court documents showed The Last of Us: Part II and Horizon Forbidden West each cost in excess of $200 million to make. A separate filing in the Xbox–FTC case revealed Activision spent around $700 million on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War over its life cycle. Bungie's recent extraction shooter reportedly carried a budget above $250 million, and Sony's Concord was initially funded at about $200 million. GTA 6 appears to sit in another financial league altogether.

The commercial expectations are similarly outsized. In 2013, GTA 5 became the fastest-selling entertainment product on record by generating $1 billion in three days, a milestone even Marvel's Avengers: Endgame only approached with $1 billion in global box office receipts over five days. With preorders already setting internal records and a vast installed base on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, analysts broadly expect GTA 6 to reach the $1 billion mark even more quickly, though that remains unproven until launch.

There is a bigger, longer-term question too. GTA 5 has sold nearly 230 million units to date, making it the second best-selling game in history behind Minecraft's reported 400 million sales. Whether GTA 6 can eventually close that gap depends not just on its explosive debut but on how long Rockstar can keep players, and their wallets, circling its fictional version of Vice City.

Nothing in those forecasts is locked in, and Newzoo itself stresses that its numbers are based on current trends rather than guaranteed outcomes, but the scale of the early demand helps explain why Rockstar feels confident enough to jettison discs, raise prices and still expect players to queue digitally around the block.