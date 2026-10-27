Conservative podcast host Patrick Bet-David warned on Monday, 26 October 2026, that Elon Musk could become an assassination target following Charlie Kirk's killing, citing the billionaire's ties to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

He made the prediction during an episode of the PBD Podcast.

Bet-David suggested that Musk's political influence and public support for Republicans could make him vulnerable to violence.

However, his remarks were speculative, and he offered no evidence of a planned attack or an identified assassination threat.

The warning comes more than a year after Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University. Musk, meanwhile, has renewed his support for Republican candidates ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections.

Charlie Kirk's Killing Drives Bet-David's Warning About Elon Musk

'They took out Charlie. The next guy for them to have to take out is gonna be this guy,' Bet-David said, referring to Musk during the 26 October episode of the PBD Podcast.

He continued with a more alarming prediction, saying, 'I'm telling you, they're not going to let this guy live.'

According to Mediaite, Bet-David expressed concern that someone on the political left could target the Tesla and SpaceX chief. He suggested that negative coverage of Musk and his Republican connections had contributed to political hostility towards him.

Bet-David also described Musk as a threat to what he called the 'globalist movement'. However, he did not identify who he believed might carry out an attack or provide evidence that any organisation was plotting violence against the entrepreneur.

Elon Musk Has to Be Very Careful Right Now



PBD: “They took out Charlie. The next guy for them to take out is gonna be Elon. I’m telling you, they’re not gonna let this guy live.”



Vinnie: “We are so lucky that he is on our side. And what I mean by our side, it’s the side of just… pic.twitter.com/nR9sTemS8H — PBD Podcast (@PBDsPodcast) October 26, 2026

His remarks referred to the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, who was fatally shot on 10 September 2025 while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

The killing prompted widespread concern about political violence in the United States. However, there is no evidence in Bet-David's account establishing a connection between Kirk's assassination and a specific threat against Musk.

Although Bet-David presented Musk's political influence as a possible motive, his prediction remains a personal assessment rather than a verified security warning.

Musk and Trump Reconcile After Public Feud

The billionaire supported Trump's successful 2024 presidential campaign and later became one of the most prominent figures associated with his administration.

After Trump's inauguration in January 2025, Musk served as a senior White House adviser and became the public face of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which pursued sweeping federal spending cuts.

However, Musk was not DOGE's formal administrator. According to a Reuters report, a February 2025 White House court filing identified him as a special government employee and senior presidential adviser without independent decision-making authority. He departed his government role in May 2025.

The relationship deteriorated publicly the following month when Musk criticised Trump's sweeping tax-and-spending bill, calling it a 'disgusting abomination' over concerns about the national debt.

Trump responded by threatening federal contracts and financial support involving Musk's companies. Their disagreement escalated across X and Truth Social, with both men exchanging accusations about their former political alliance.

Despite that confrontation, their relationship subsequently improved.

On 8 October 2026, Trump presented Musk with the National Medal of Science, marking a public display of their renewed relationship.

Musk has also returned as a major Republican donor. The Associated Press reported on 12 October that he had become the largest known donor in the 2026 midterm contests, contributing heavily to Republican efforts to retain control of Congress.

His renewed political involvement reinforces the Republican connections cited by Bet-David, although those affiliations do not establish that Musk faces a specific assassination threat.

Bet-David Says Wedding Guests Discussed Musk's Security

Bet-David also claimed that concerns about Musk's personal safety arose during conversations at Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, 24 October.

The Fox News personalities married at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, following a pre-wedding celebration at Mar-a-Lago the previous evening.

According to Bet-David, the 'main conversation' he had with fellow wedding guests concerned the level of security Musk might require because of his political profile and public visibility.

However, he did not identify the guests involved, and their alleged concerns have not been independently corroborated.

Bet-David also described the precautions he would consider taking if he were in Musk's position. He suggested that fear of an assassin would make him cautious enough to employ someone to taste his food before meals.

His comments illustrate the level of anxiety he associates with Musk's growing political prominence, but they do not constitute evidence that an attack is being planned.

Neither Musk nor his representatives were quoted responding to Bet-David's prediction in the reports reviewed. No specific security warning or independently verified assassination plot was identified in those accounts.

For now, Bet-David's warning remains an expression of concern about political violence, not confirmation that Musk is the target of an organised assassination attempt.