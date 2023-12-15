A royal author has weighed in on speculations that Meghan Markle could be releasing her own memoir and thinks that her book could be far less entertaining than Prince Harry's memoir.

Biographer Omid Scobie, who recently released his new book called "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival," believes that the Duchess of Sussex would have to be candid in her revelations if she were to write a memoir. He said this is something that she may have trouble doing because of her "curated take" on her image.

He told Newsweek's Chief Royal Correspondent Jack Royston: "To gain the respect of the reader, you have to be completely human in your portrayal, transparent in your portrayal of yourself."

He said: "It has to be candid, it has to be embarrassing in places, it has to be all of these things to be the true portrait of a human being rather than the varnished image of a public figure that wants to be seen in a certain way."

Scobie said this is why he thinks that Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," would "always be more interesting" than if Meghan Markle were to write a memoir.

He explained: "I think Megan has a much more curated take on what her image is and how it should be. Harry has always been a very candid, candid man."

Scobie, who also co-authored the book about the Sussexes called "Finding Freedom," likewise shared his thoughts on why the couple barely acknowledged their past mistakes in "Spare" and in their Netflix show "Harry & Meghan".

"Let me ask you this, how would you write about your wife and your experiences together in the public domain? His perspective is always going to be different, you know? He's writing about someone that he wanted to kind of defend and protect to the death. And so, his descriptions of those experiences are always going to come from that very place," he explained.

Scobie added: "I think anyone picking up spare and expecting it to be the kind of balanced, unbiased take on this should find a good piece of journalism because that's not what you get in a memoir."

The biographer admitted that he was not surprised with the direction Prince Harry took with his memoir. He likened it to the Sussexes' Oprah interview in which they shared their experiences as working royals and some serious allegations against some royal family members.

But the royals remained tight-lipped to which Scobie said: "We were never gonna hear anyone else's side of the story other than their own, and it's the same the same with Spare."

Indeed, Prince Harry was very candid in his revelations in his memoir, which came out earlier this year on January 10. He even went as far as sharing intimate details about his private parts, which quickly became a favourite joke among stand-up comedians.