Speculations are high that Meghan Markle will follow in her husband's footsteps and also write an explosive memoir about her former royal life. But a PR expert said that she will probably not include the royals in the book and focus on other parts of her life instead, including her strained relationship with her father.

PR to the stars Mayah Riaz acknowledged that news of a rumoured memoir from the Duchess of Sussex could "come as a concern for the royal family and their PR team". But she thinks that their fears are "unnecessary" since it will unlikely include them.

"I don't think it will be explosive in the way we may think it will be. Harry and Meghan have both said they are not going to be speaking about the Royal Family. They feel they have said what they needed to in the Oprah interview and the Netflix docu-series," she told Mirror UK.

She added: "Meghan had a life and career before going into the Royal Family. If it is true she is writing a memoir, then it will include details about her early career and life."

The Mayah Consultancy founder cited some possible stories in the book which "could be explosive". This could include Meghan Markle exposing more details about what she went through in the entertainment industry as she was "carving out her career in Hollywood".

The Duchess of Sussex shot to fame after she played the character of Rachel Zane in the legal series "Suits" for seven seasons. Prior to that, she had small acting roles in other films and even did a quick stint as a briefcase girl on "Deal or No Deal".

"As it'll be a memoir, it's expected she will speak about the relationship with her father whilst growing up as well as how this has changed recently. We will get an insight into how she feels about the multiple press interviews he has done and her decision to cut him off," Riaz continued.

Although her parents were divorced, Meghan Markle was close with her father, Thomas Markle Sr., growing up. But they have been estranged since 2018 after he lied to her about staging paparazzi photos ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in May. He has since appeared on several TV interviews criticising her and her husband, while also asking for her forgiveness.

Likewise, Riaz suggested that the book could give an insight into the duchess' circle of friends and her life in California while raising her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The expert said it "will also be a great indication" of where the royal is heading with her career. However, Meghan Markle has yet to confirm reports that she is writing a memoir. Prince Harry released his book on January 10 this year and it contained several explosive revelations about the royals and their treatment of his wife.