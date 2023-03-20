Tyga gifted Avril Lavigne with a custom-made necklace from Mavani & Co Jewelry worth $80,000 amid their new romance, a new report claimed.

Avril Lavigne, Tyga's Budding Romance

Mavani & Co Jewelry founder Eric Mavani said to People that the jewelry features 50 carats of white and black diamonds, as well as pink sapphires.

In a photo of the piece shared on Instagram, the necklace is seen with numerous pendants on it, which include two of the letter "A" written over a pink heart. It also has two skulls and crossbones decorated with pink ribbons.

In February, the entertainment publication reported that Lavigne and Mod Sun – whose real name is Derek Smith -- had called off their engagement after less than a year. It claimed that the former lovebirds had been on and off and were no longer together as a couple.

Avril Lavigne was then seen with Tyga on numerous occasions weeks later, including an outing at Nobu restaurant in February. The pair later confirmed their relationship when they were snapped sharing a kiss outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

Lavigne and Tyga sat front row at the Y/Project Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear fashion show a day after. At the time, the couple sported matching, floor-length leather coats over plain black tops, which they accessorised with chain-link necklaces.

The "Complicated" hitmaker wore pants that featured a cutout detail along the leg, while the former beau of Kylie Jenner opted for an edgy leather pants. Lavigne completed her look with a smoky eyeliner.

Mod Sun Addressed His Split From Avril Lavigne

Meanwhile, Mod Sun broke his silence about his split from Avril Lavigne in late February. He shared clips and pictures of himself performing.

The American singer-song writer penned, "In 1 week my entire life completely changed... I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken," he wrote. "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."

Sun and Lavigne's separation came after the "Sk8er Boi" hitmaker said "yes" to her ex-fiance's proposal on March 27, 2022. Lavigne exclusively told People in an interview, "It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment."

For starters, Sun and Lavigne first connected through music after collaborating on a song together in the studio. The "Love It When You Hate Me" hitmaker was even featured on Sun's 2021 single titled "Flames."

Asked about the start of her former relationship with Sun, Lavigne said, "I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately," said Lavigne. "He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural."

Sun also co-wrote and co-produced numerous tracks on Lavigne's most recent album called "Love Sux," which was released in February 2022. They first sparked relationship rumours in February 2021 when they were seen leaving dinner together at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles.

Lavigne and Sun were also known to double-date with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Sun would have been the third marriage for Lavigne, who split from Nickelback member Chad Kroeger in 2015 after two years of marriage. The "When You're Gone" songstress was also married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2009.