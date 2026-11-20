Claims surrounding Baba Vanga's alleged 2027 predictions are circulating online, linking the late Bulgarian mystic to Russian President Vladimir Putin's political future and a possible 25 per cent to 40 per cent rise in gold prices. Another alleged prediction concerns a new energy source in 2028, which some interpretations have linked to nuclear fusion. None of these claims has been authenticated.

The renewed interest follows decades of stories about Vanga's supposed ability to foresee world events. Known as the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans', Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova died in 1996. Accounts of her alleged prophecies have continued to circulate long after her death.

The difficulty is establishing what she actually said. Lists published in her name often rely on later recollections, interpretations or online repetition rather than dated recordings or documents. The Guardian reported in March 2026 that no recordings of Vanga had been made during her lifetime and that she left no written records of her predictions.

Putin's Future and Gold Prices Feature in Viral 2027 Claims

One claim suggests Putin will no longer lead Russia by the beginning of 2027. The assertion supplies neither a reliable original quotation nor evidence explaining how the date was established.

It would represent a consequential political change, but there is no basis for presenting it as a forecast with demonstrated accuracy. The accounts circulating online do not identify a named successor.

Another prediction focuses on money. Online versions suggest that a global cash crisis could push gold prices up by between 25 per cent and 40 per cent during 2027, as investors seek a store of value.

That is a specific figure, not simply a vague warning of financial trouble. Yet the supporting record is missing. No authenticated statement establishes that Vanga mentioned either the percentage range or a timetable for rising prices.

A claim attributed to a mystic is also different from financial analysis. Readers should not interpret these figures as investment guidance or an evidence-based prediction of gold's performance.

Baba Vanga 2027 Predictions Include Superhuman Abilities and Nuclear Fusion

The more unusual stories turn to biology. One version suggests an unspecified disease could leave some people with supposedly 'superhuman' abilities during 2027. Other accounts introduce genetic experiments as a possible explanation.

Neither the disease nor the experiment is identified. There is no corroborated account showing that Vanga described such a development, and the claim offers no scientific evidence for the proposed effects.

It is the sort of story that travels readily online because it combines a health scare with an extraordinary outcome. Its popularity, however, does nothing to establish its authenticity.

Another prediction attributed to Vanga concerns the emergence of a new energy source in 2028. Some interpretations connect the claim to nuclear fusion and speculate about possible developments during 2027. However, no authenticated statement establishes that Vanga specifically mentioned nuclear fusion or either timetable.

Nuclear fusion has been suggested as a possible explanation, but that interpretation is not a documented quotation from Vanga. It also does not establish when fusion could become a commercially available source of electricity.

The problem of attribution extends beyond these particular claims. Ivan Dramov of the Bulgaria-based Baba Vanga Foundation challenged false prophecies circulated under her name in an investigation published by The Guardian in March 2026. He said Vanga mainly dealt with people's health problems rather than predicting global catastrophes.

Many accounts link Vanga to events only after they have happened. That makes a prediction difficult to test against an original, dated statement. Researchers have also traced some influential claims about Russia to later accounts of alleged conversations for which no recordings exist.

No authenticated record has been presented confirming that Vanga predicted Putin's departure, a 25 per cent to 40 per cent rise in gold prices or a nuclear fusion breakthrough. The claims remain unsubstantiated, including their supposed connection to events in 2027.