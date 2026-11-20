Grimes criticised her former partner Elon Musk on X after he shared a video of Claudia, an AI-generated influencer.

The Canadian singer accused him of a 'fixation on fake women' and, in a separate reply during the exchange, called him an 'unelected king'.

Musk shared the clip with the comment, 'Super intelligence will hack your limbic system.' According to OK! Magazine, Grimes also took issue with what she saw as a contradiction between Musk's interest in the AI character and the concerns he has voiced about declining birth rates.

What Grimes Wrote About Claudia

'The fixation on fake women feels like cope,' Grimes wrote. She described herself as a fan of Claudia but took issue with the character being treated as a woman.

She disputed the idea that Claudia had a Birkin deal and described the character as 'an alien creature who's both blessed and haunted by the entirety of ancestral memory.'

Grimes invoked Nietzsche's 'last man' in criticising the sexualisation of a character that, as she put it, belonged to a species that could not have sex.

She argued that people could do better than reducing Claudia to a sexual role. Musk replied, 'Take the White Pill,' alongside an AI-generated song video titled 'WHITEPILL'.

Why the Exchange Turned to Musk's Role in Society for Grimes

Nietzsche came up again when another X user wrote that 'most men don't read Nietzsche and live in caves'. Grimes replied, 'Elon has read Nietzsche,' and described her former partner as an 'unelected king'.

She tagged Musk, urging him to take greater responsibility for his role in society. 'He could and should step into the role and confront his responsibility to society, if he wanted to. Idk why he elects not to,' she wrote.

Grimes wrote that Musk 'can do better' and urged him to 'rise above it'. She also called on him to be 'the king we all wish he was' and 'the king he used to be'.

The singer indicated that she had raised these views privately and intended to voice them publicly, writing that she would 'stop saying this in private and say it online.'

How Musk Answered Grimes on the 'Mandate of Heaven'

Grimes argued that Musk could earn the 'Mandate of Heaven' by stepping up and being magnanimous, but said she believed he had lost it.

Musk rejected the idea that he wanted to be king and invoked Starship in his reply. 'I don't want to be king and Starship has the Mandate of Heaven,' he wrote.

OK! Magazine describes the exchange as one of several public disagreements between the former partners over technology and co-parenting. According to the publication, the pair had an on-and-off relationship from 2018 to 2022 and have three children together.

Grimes has also worked with AI in her own creative projects. OK! Magazine notes that she lent her voice and likeness to the AI feature film Gods Don't Give Gifts. The publication also identifies AI as a theme she is exploring on PSYOPERA, which it describes as her forthcoming album.