Jimmy Kimmel told Donald Trump's supporters that the president has 'the worst taste in friends' after showing footage of him greeting Vladimir Putin at a summit in China, according to the account of Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! broadcast.

The comedian questioned Trump's public warmth towards the Russian leader and appealed to viewers who had voted for the president. His criticism centred on the contrast between Trump's friendly words and Russia's continuing war in Ukraine.

Trump had met Putin separately on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit before joining him and Chinese President Xi Jinping for a three-way meeting, the account said.

The talks took place as the war in Ukraine continued. Since Russia's 2022 invasion, Western governments have imposed sanctions and reduced diplomatic engagement with Moscow, though the extent of Russia's diplomatic isolation varies between countries.

Jimmy Kimmel Questions Trump's Friendly Greeting to Putin

Kimmel focused on footage of Trump approaching Putin and saying, 'He's my friend.' The host replayed the moment and questioned the president's use of affectionate language about the Russian leader.

Kimmel called Putin a 'brutal dictator' and accused him of responsibility for killings and poisonings. Those were allegations made by the comedian during his monologue; the programme, as described in the supplied account, did not examine evidence for them.

Kimmel's broader criticism was that Trump's friendly manner appeared to disregard the continuing conflict in Ukraine.

Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Trump’s China Visit, His Bromance With Xi and Putin, and Foreign Leaders Buttering Him Up With Food



Jimmy Kimmel mocked Trump’s visit to China, joking about his reunion with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.



Kimmel poked fun at Trump’s hand makeup, his… pic.twitter.com/lLFJUDGUda — 𝓜𝓼.𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓻𝔂🍒 (@cherryclipzz) November 19, 2026

The host also joked about the gathering, referring to its leaders as 'diabolical villains' and saying Trump had been disappointed to learn Panda Express was not a train. The remarks provided comic relief in a monologue otherwise focused on the meeting and the war.

Trump, meanwhile, gave a positive assessment of the talks. In a telephone interview with NBC News, he rated the trilateral meeting 12 out of 10.

Russian state media reported that Putin also viewed the discussions favourably, saying they had gone better than expected. The leaders issued a joint statement, although the account said the meeting produced few concrete breakthroughs.

Kimmel used that upbeat response to make another joke, sarcastically suggesting Alaska as something else Trump might offer Putin. The line was presented as a joke about Trump's enthusiasm, not as a report of a territorial proposal. Kimmel also criticised the exchanges as embarrassing, pointing to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

Jimmy Kimmel Uses Epstein Photograph to Challenge Trump Voters

Kimmel then shifted from the summit to Trump's judgement about the people he publicly associates with.

'Even if you voted for this guy, you have to admit he has the worst taste in friends,' he said.

The appeal was directed at Trump voters generally, rather than explicitly at MAGA supporters. Kimmel challenged them to consider the president's description of Putin as a friend.

As he spoke, the programme displayed an old photograph of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender. The image referred to their past social association and was used to reinforce Kimmel's point about Trump's choice of company.

The photograph, on its own, does not establish that Trump participated in, knew about or was responsible for Epstein's crimes. Kimmel used it as a satirical comparison, not as evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

The monologue's central criticism was Trump's own description of Putin. Kimmel questioned why the president appeared comfortable presenting the Russian leader as a friend while Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued.

The segment combined jokes about the summit with an appeal to viewers who supported Trump to reconsider what his public relationships say about his judgement.