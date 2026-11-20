Transformation Church pastor Mike Todd faced widespread online scrutiny over a wristwatch pictured during his apostle ordination in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sunday, 15 November 2026.

Photographs shared from the four-hour anointing service prompted social media users to claim the timepiece on Todd's wrist was a diamond-set Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 'Eye of the Tiger' worth $244,000, or approximately £186,000.

However, observers stress that neither the watch's manufacturer, exact model, nor market valuation has been independently verified, and photographs alone cannot establish who owns the item or how it was acquired.

Mike Todd's Apostle Ordination Fuels Disputed Rolex Claims

Announced in advance by the Oklahoma megachurch as recognition of Todd's work in developing and sending ministry leaders, the ceremony featured a formal apostolic affirmation led by Pastor Tim Ross, along with remarks from the church's founder, Bishop Gary McIntosh.

Photographs from the ceremony showed Todd being anointed by church leaders. The online discussion soon focused on the timepiece on his wrist.

One X user criticised what they believed to be an extravagant accessory worn at a religious ceremony. 'Nothing like a $244,000.00 (approximately £186,000) watch to say you are a man of God,' the commenter wrote.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the watch's manufacturer, model or authenticity. Nor do the photographs establish who owns it, how it was acquired or what anybody paid for it.

Nothing like a $244,000.00 watch to say you are a man of God🤣 — Robert L English (@DrBob_E) November 18, 2026

Other users questioned the identification, while some defended pastors' right to own expensive belongings. The disagreement raised broader questions about luxury and public expectations of religious leaders.

Some criticism extended into accusations that Todd had profited from his congregation. Those were online allegations, not evidence that church donations purchased the accessory or that Todd had acted improperly. No evidence accompanying those claims established such a connection.

What Mike Todd's Apostle Ordination Recognised

Pastor Tim Ross led Todd's formal apostolic affirmation and anointing, while Transformation Church founder Bishop Gary McIntosh explained the leadership decision.

McIntosh said the ordination recognised ministry Todd was already performing beyond the local church. He also told those gathered that Todd had been 'dodging this calling for probably three or four years'.

Transformation Church said the appointment concerned responsibility for raising, equipping and sending leaders, rather than merely awarding another title. The ceremony also marked Todd's 40th birthday and recognised pastors Charles and Abby Metcalf as leaders of Temple NYC.

Ross formally affirmed Todd on behalf of the senior clergy. Todd also made vows concerning his responsibilities, including his commitment to church doctrine and leadership.

McIntosh handed leadership of the Tulsa church to Todd and his wife, Natalie, in February 2015. They have remained its lead pastors since then, according to the church's official website.

Todd has previously addressed public arguments about perceived luxury in megachurch culture. In January 2026, comedian Druski released a viral parody featuring a flamboyant pastor, a sketch some viewers associated with Todd despite no explicit identification.

Todd described the sketch as 'hilarious' during a subsequent church sermon whilst criticising the online arguments that followed, characterising the surrounding controversy as a distraction.