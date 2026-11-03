A British psychic has predicted a Donald Trump health scare could force the president to leave office, allowing Vice-President JD Vance to become president.

Selina, who posts as @soul_voyance, made the claims in an interview published on Tuesday, 3 November, as Americans vote in the midterm elections.

Her forecast is not supported by medical evidence. She gave no precise date for hospitalisation. Selina said Trump's health could deteriorate over the coming year, raised the possibility of a heart problem and suggested a doctor could advise him to step back.

Republicans are seeking to retain control of Congress. The election will determine the balance of power in the House and Senate. Trump turned 80 on 14 June 2026. He was already the oldest person inaugurated as US president.

What Selina Predicted About Trump's Health

'I think Vance eventually becomes president,' Selina said. She also said: 'I think he could have problems with his heart.' She added: 'I do think there will be a massive health scare with Donald Trump, a massive health scare. I see him in hospital at some stage.'

She also claimed information about Trump's health was being withheld from the public, but offered no evidence. The comments appeared in an interview with UNILAD, published on 2 November. The outlet described Selina as a British psychic dubbed 'the new Baba Vanga.'

Selina's reported previous predictions include Prince Harry's return to the UK and US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February. The interview does not establish when those predictions were made.

What Trump's Medical Report and Carville's Forecast Show

Trump underwent a physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on 26 May. His physician, US Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, said in a memorandum released on 29 May that the president 'remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function.'

The report noted slight swelling in Trump's lower legs, improved from the previous year. Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in 2025. Barbabella recommended dietary improvements, more physical activity and continued weight loss.

The report attributed bruising on Trump's hands to frequent handshaking and aspirin use. It scored 30 out of 30 on a cognitive assessment. These findings came from the president's physician, not an independent assessment commissioned by IBTimes UK.

Selina is not the only person predicting Vance could succeed Trump. Democratic strategist James Carville has forecast that Trump could resign after a poor Republican performance in the midterms. In June, he said on Politics War Room that Trump could leave by Easter 2027.

Carville argued Trump would struggle to accept a major political defeat, describing him as 'a soft man.' The comments are political opinion, not evidence that Trump intends to resign.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle responded by calling Carville 'a stone-cold loser.' Neither prediction establishes what will happen.

Selina's claims about Trump's future health remain unverified. The May memorandum records the examination's official findings, but cannot predict future health events. Vance's succession is speculation, not a confirmed plan.

The election itself does not determine presidential succession; constitutional procedures would apply if the office became vacant.