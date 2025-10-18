South Korean author Baek Sehee, whose deeply personal memoir I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki struck a chord with readers around the world, has died at the age of 35. Although the official cause of her death has not been confirmed, her decision to donate her organs has led many to believe that her final act was deliberate, mirroring the emotional depth and duality explored in her writing.

Baek's choice to donate her heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys saved five lives, according to the Korean Organ Donation Agency. In a statement, the agency shared comments from her sister, who said Baek had wanted to 'share her heart with others through her work and to inspire hope.' Those words now feel particularly meaningful—showing how, even in death, the author continued to offer parts of herself to others.

Many readers see her organ donation as a continuation of the themes she explored in her 2018 memoir. The book, based on transcripts of her therapy sessions, portrayed her ongoing battle with dysthymia, a long-term form of depression, alongside her efforts to find joy in simple things—symbolised by her love for tteokbokki, a comforting Korean snack of spicy rice cakes.

'The human heart, even when it wants to die, quite often wants at the same time to eat some tteokbokki, too,' she famously wrote. To many, her decision to give her organs reflects the same contradiction—an acknowledgement of pain coexisting with compassion and a wish to keep others alive.

How She Became Famous

Born in 1990, Baek studied creative writing at university and later worked at a publishing house before releasing I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki. The book became a cultural phenomenon, selling over one million copies worldwide and being translated into 25 languages after its English edition was released in 2022 by Bloomsbury Publishing. Its sequel, I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki, followed in 2019, with the English version published earlier this year.

Since the announcement of her death, tributes have poured in across social media. Translator Anton Hur, who brought her work to English readers, wrote that although her donated organs had saved five people, "her readers will know she touched yet millions of lives more with her writing." Fans shared heartfelt messages, thanking Baek for her honesty and for helping them feel less alone in their own struggles.

For nearly a decade, Baek lived with depression, yet she managed to transform her experiences into words that opened up much-needed conversations about mental health in South Korea—a topic often left unspoken. Her passing, and her final gesture of generosity, have reminded many of the quiet courage in vulnerability and the enduring impact of kindness.

If you're in the UK and need mental health support, you can reach out to Samaritans anytime at 116 123, or text SHOUT to 85258 for 24/7 confidential help. You can also call Mind at 0300 123 3393 for advice on mental health problems, or CALM if you're in crisis. For young people under 35, Papyrus HOPELINEUK is available at 0800 068 4141. In an emergency, always call 999 or go to your nearest A&E.