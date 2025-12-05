The Netflix series Physical: Asia is expanding again, this time through a spin-off titled Physical: Welcome to Mongolia, arriving later this month. The new project follows the Mongolian team, who faced the Republic of Korea (ROK) in the final, as they invite their former rivals to their home country. The story focuses on Gree, also known as Kim Dong-hyeon, and Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan as they return to the commitments they made after the competition.

This reunion forms the heart of the four-episode series, which features Gree, Amotti, Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, and Ochir. Their dynamic helped define the final of the original season, making the reunion a key point of interest for viewers. As Physical: Asia became a national phenomenon in Mongolia, anticipation for this spin-off has risen steadily.

Orkhonbayar personally planned the travel route for the programme, aiming to show the locations that ordinary Mongolians visit. This includes local restaurants and day-to-day gathering spots rather than the well-known tourist areas. The aim is to present a version of Mongolia rooted in everyday life.

What Viewers Will See in the Mongolia Spin-Off

The upcoming series highlights several notable experiences chosen to reflect the country's traditions and landscapes. These include wrestling techniques demonstrated by Orkhonbayar, who is a traditional wrestling champion, as well as the vast grasslands where large herds of horses run freely. Another segment shows Ochir, a former Cirque du Soleil performer, preparing traditional home-cooked Mongolian food for visiting cast members.

Viewers will also see a series of interactions that point to the close connection formed during the original competition. A recently released teaser shows Gree and Amotti speaking to Ochir through a video call as they prepare for the trip. In the teaser, Ochir says they can ride horses and practise archery, while Gree and Amotti reply with comments such as 'Let's stay up and have fun for 24 hours straight' and 'We'll sleep next year'. Alongside these moments, the trailer hints at the presence of a surprise guest.

Release Dates and Episode Structure

Physical: Welcome to Mongolia is set to premiere in two parts on Netflix. Episodes 1 and 2 will be released on 24 December 2025, while episodes 3 and 4 will follow on 31 December 2025. This schedule mirrors the format often used by Netflix for event-style releases.

The four-episode structure allows the programme to focus on specific aspects of the journey. Each episode covers a distinct portion of the travel experience, from the cultural elements to the personal moments shared by the two teams. The project forms part of Netflix's ongoing expansion of the Physical: Asia franchise.

Background of the Physical: Asia Series

Physical: Asia first launched as a spin-off of Physical: 100 and became known for its pan-regional competition format. The series included 48 contestants from eight Asian countries, as well as participants from Australia. They competed for the title of the ideal physique and a grand prize originally valued at ₩1 billion, which at the time was roughly equivalent to £600,000 (approximately $760,000).

After the show reached international attention, Netflix expanded the franchise with plans for additional local versions in markets such as the United States and Italy. The cross-regional nature of the show helped build a global audience. This growth has provided a foundation for spin-offs like Physical: Welcome to Mongolia.

What to Expect Next

The Mongolia spin-off aims to maintain the physical challenges that defined the original series while placing stronger emphasis on personal ties formed during the competition. It also gives audiences a chance to see the cast interact in a non-competitive setting shaped by cultural activities and shared experiences. With the release approaching, the programme stands as the next major entry in the expanding Physical: Asia universe.