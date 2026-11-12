'Below Deck' star João Franco and his brother have reportedly been arrested in Turkey after a confrontation outside a clothing shop escalated into a fight that left a teenage employee fatally injured. Franco, 36, and his brother, identified in English-language reports as Karlos Franco, were reportedly taken into custody following the incident in Bodrum, in Muğla province.

The confrontation reportedly happened on Saturday, 7 November, before receiving wider international coverage on 11 November. Security-camera footage published as showing the incident has become central to reports about the fight. However, the available coverage does not establish the full circumstances or criminal responsibility for the teenager's death.

Argument Outside Clothing Shop Escalates

Turkish reporting places the confrontation at a business on Cumhuriyet Avenue in Bodrum's Çarşı neighbourhood. An argument between two visitors and people working at the shop developed into a physical altercation involving several people.

An early account attributed to Anadolu Agency said the reason for the initial disagreement had not been established. Other local reports alleged that profanity and intoxication preceded the confrontation. Those descriptions remain reported allegations rather than confirmed findings about how the dispute began.

Accounts describing the CCTV say Karlos appeared to throw the first punch while João initially tried to pull him away. Other people then joined the fight.

The published descriptions also say João later appeared to swing at an employee, who fell to the ground. That account should not be interpreted as a court finding about who caused the fatal injury.

Teenager Dies After Hospital Treatment

Local reports identified the injured employee as 17-year-old Muhammet K. They said he suffered a serious head injury after falling during the confrontation.

Emergency responders reportedly revived the teenager after his heart stopped. He was initially taken to a local hospital before being transferred for further treatment in Muğla.

A subsequent Turkish report confirmed that he had died at Muğla Training and Research Hospital. Four people were reported injured in the confrontation, including the teenager.

Two Suspects Reportedly Held

Turkish agency reporting identified the two detained visitors as João Grant F. and Carlos Campbell F. It said both received hospital treatment before being taken to police and subsequently brought before a judge.

The pair were reportedly remanded in custody. Two other people detained in connection with the confrontation were released under judicial supervision.

The reports reviewed do not specify the formal charges against the brothers. They also do not provide a substantive response from either man or their legal representatives. Their reported detention should not be described as a conviction.

A Bravo spokesperson declined to comment when approached about the incident.

Franco's Career Across the 'Below Deck' Franchise

Franco first appeared on 'Below Deck Mediterranean' in 2018 and returned the following year. He later joined 'Below Deck Down Under', appearing in its second and fourth seasons.

In a May interview, he described season four as his final season and explained that his professional ambitions had moved towards captaining a vessel. He said his progression on television had reflected his work in the yachting industry.

His television profile has brought international attention to the Bodrum investigation. For now, the reported arrests, the teenager's death and descriptions of the footage remain distinct from any eventual judicial determination of responsibility.