Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular says JD Vance's appearance could hurt his chances of becoming US president in 2028, warning Republicans that the vice president is 'incredibly difficult to look at.' Peters made the remarks in a Daily Mail interview reported on Wednesday, 11 November 2026.

The comments follow his earlier comparison of Vance with California Governor Gavin Newsom, whom he considers more attractive. Vance remains a potential contender for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination but has not declared his candidacy.

Clavicular Warns Republicans Against Backing JD Vance

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, criticised Vance's appearance during a Daily Mail interview, according to The Blast's 11 November report. He argued that physical attractiveness could influence whether voters connect with a presidential candidate.

'It just wouldn't be wise to put someone like that forward if I was the RNC, and they should have taken my advice,' Peters said.

His remarks were directed at the Republican National Committee, although the organisation does not independently choose the party's presidential nominee. Under the US nomination process, voters select delegates through primaries and caucuses, and delegates formally nominate candidates at the party's national convention.

Peters offered no polling data or other evidence to show that Vance's appearance would affect his electoral prospects. His prediction is a personal opinion, not an established assessment of Republican voters.

Peters's criticism focused on Vance's appearance rather than his policies or record under President Donald Trump.

How a Podcast Comparison Put Vance's Appearance in Focus

During a 27 December 2025 episode of Michael Knowles's podcast, Peters argued that Newsom would defeat Vance because of their contrasting appearances.

He criticised Vance's facial proportions and weight while praising Newsom's height and looks. Peters also used the slang term 'mogging', which describes someone appearing more attractive or physically impressive than another person.

Knowles challenged his comparison, pointing out that Vance was also tall. Peters nevertheless maintained his assessment, offering little discussion of either politician's policies.

That December exchange helps explain the latest warning. Peters has presented physical attractiveness as a potential political advantage, but neither interview establishes that voters make decisions this way. Nor does it show how Republicans might respond if Vance formally enters the 2028 race.

In a 13 February 2026 interview with The New York Times, Peters insisted his earlier comments were not politically motivated.

'It wasn't, like, a political statement at all,' he said. 'I was just saying he's fat.'

The influencer also dismissed politics as 'jester', a looksmaxxing term describing what he regarded as a foolish waste of time. His preference for Newsom's appearance therefore should not be interpreted as support for the governor's political positions.

Peters has attracted attention through provocative livestreams and extreme beauty routines associated with looksmaxxing, an online subculture focused on maximising physical attractiveness.

He has said he experimented with steroids, testosterone and other substances while pursuing his desired appearance. His reported experiences have featured prominently in interviews about his approach to self-improvement.

In a 10 May 2026 VladTV interview, Peters suggested that Vance had improved his appearance following earlier criticism. However, no independent evidence establishes that the vice president changed his appearance because of the influencer's remarks.