Stacy Keach, best known as television private eye Mike Hammer, has died at home in Magdalenka, Poland, at age 85. In 1984, during his run as Hammer, Heathrow officials found cocaine hidden in a shaving cream can in his luggage. A British court jailed him, and the conviction nearly ended his career.

Keach died on Tuesday, 10 November, 'after a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure,' his wife, Malgosia Tomassi Keach, said. Keach served six months in Reading Prison, Berkshire, as his series sat on the shelf. He then rebuilt a career spanning King Lear to Blue Bloods.

The Heathrow Arrest

The arrest came in 1984, while Keach was starring in Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer. Officials found 1.3 ounces (36.85 grams) of cocaine in total, some in the shaving cream can, the rest elsewhere in his luggage, and arrested his secretary. He pleaded guilty and received nine months. 'It was the lowest moment of my life,' he wrote in his 2013 memoir. He later said his cocaine habit had begun in the mid-1970s.

Keach went to Reading Prison, a medium-security jail officials chose because they feared a lighter regime would expose him to reporters. Gregory Peck, Burt Reynolds, Roger Moore and Al Pacino all wrote to him while he was inside, he recalled, though he found prison life lonely and depressing. Each month he picked a Sunday film for inmates, once choosing his own The Long Riders. Years later, he said he modelled his Prison Break warden on the English governor he found compassionate.

Comeback and Tributes

After his release, Keach told a congressional panel there was 'no greater imprisonment than that of being dependent on a chemical substance for one's existence.' He took that warning to colleges and rehab centres. His first role back, the television film Intimate Strangers, drew strong ratings, and CBS returned Mike Hammer to its schedule in 1986. Keach married Malgosia Tomassi, a Polish actor he met when she appeared in the series.

Born in Savannah, Georgia, Keach had trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art as a Fulbright scholar. A leading Shakespearean actor, he played Hamlet and King Lear and earned a Tony nomination for Indians. He won a Golden Globe as Hemingway and appeared in films from Fat City to American History X. His last role came in 2025's Jay Kelly. Lou Diamond Phillips, his on-screen son in Lone Rider, paid tribute in the post below.

So sad to hear this. Stacy played my father in a lovely little Western titled Lone Rider. A consummate actor, gracious, giving and incredibly kind even while he had the presence of a smoldering volcano. One of the greats. Proud to have shared some frames with him. #RIPStacyKeach https://t.co/Nmb0GSWa6p — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) November 11, 2026

Phillips called him 'one of the greats', while Warren Leight, who worked with him on the boxing drama Lights Out, praised his 'incredible chops, insane work ethic' and kindness. Blue Bloods viewers knew Keach as a recurring New York archbishop. Film fans remember him as Sergeant Stedenko in the Cheech and Chong comedies.

Keach, who was married four times, spent his later years in his wife's native Poland. In 2017, he suffered a heart attack onstage in Chicago while playing Hemingway in the play Pamplona, but kept working into his eighties. His wife and children, Shannon and Karolina, survive him.