Bermuda has spent decades at the centre of conspiracy theories about vanishing planes, compass failures, and strange forces hidden beneath the Atlantic Ocean.

Now, scientists say they have uncovered a real geological mystery buried deep below the island. A new study published in late 2025 found that Bermuda is sitting on top of a massive ancient rock structure formed by volcanic magma more than 30 million years ago.

Researchers believe the hidden layer acts like a giant buoyant raft beneath the Atlantic, helping explain why Bermuda still rises far above the surrounding ocean floor today.

Hidden Structure Found Beneath Bermuda

Researchers from Yale University and the Carnegie Institution for Science say a previously unknown slab of volcanic rock lies beneath Bermuda's crust, stretching roughly 12 miles thick between the ocean floor and Earth's mantle.

The layer, described in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, formed around 30 to 35 million years ago during Bermuda's final volcanic phase. Scientists believe hot magma spread underneath the crust, cooled, and hardened into a lighter rock formation that still supports the island today.

Scientists just discovered a massive hidden rock structure deep beneath the Atlantic near Bermuda, unlike anything previously found on Earth.



The formation could explain why Bermuda remains elevated above the ocean despite having no active volcanoes for millions of years. pic.twitter.com/SF0K9YRarp — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 13, 2026

The hidden structure is about 1.5 per cent less dense than the surrounding mantle rock, which allows it to 'float' beneath the Atlantic like a giant raft. Researchers say that buoyancy keeps Bermuda sitting nearly 2,000 feet higher than the nearby deep ocean floor.

Lead researcher William D. Frazer said Bermuda continues to puzzle scientists because it does not behave like traditional volcanic island chains such as Hawaii. 'Bermuda is an exciting place to study because a variety of its geologic features do not fit the model of a mantle plume,' Frazer explained in the study.

How Researchers Created Detailed Map of Structures

Instead of drilling into the seafloor, scientists relied on more than two decades of earthquake recordings collected from a seismic station on Bermuda itself.

The team studied vibrations from nearly 400 distant earthquakes and tracked how seismic waves changed while moving through underground rock layers. By analysing those wave shifts, researchers created a detailed map of structures buried more than 25 miles beneath the island.

The data revealed an unusually thick 'underplated' layer of ancient volcanic material, nearly twice as thick as similar formations found under other ocean islands.

Researchers say the discovery could reshape how scientists understand volcanic islands and hidden mantle processes deep inside Earth.

Bermuda's Gravity Mystery Explained

The findings are also reviving interest in the strange magnetic and gravitational quirks long associated with the Bermuda region.

Scientists say the lighter rock beneath Bermuda slightly weakens gravity in the area, creating what is known as a 'geoid anomaly,' which is a subtle bump in sea level caused by differences in Earth's gravitational pull.

The island also sits above unusually strong magnetic signals produced by iron-rich volcanic rocks left behind from Bermuda's ancient eruptions. Those natural magnetic variations have fuelled stories for decades about compass malfunctions and unexplained navigation issues tied to the Bermuda Triangle.

Researchers stressed, however, that the newly discovered rock layer does not explain disappearances linked to the Bermuda Triangle legend.

What It Means for the Bermuda Triangle

The Bermuda Triangle became famous in the 1960s and 1970s after books and television specials linked the area to mysterious shipwrecks and vanished aircraft.

One of the most famous cases remains the Flight 19 disappearance, when five US Navy bombers disappeared during a training mission in 1945. A rescue aircraft sent to find them also vanished.

Over the years, theories about the Bermuda Triangle have included aliens, Atlantis, underwater portals, methane gas eruptions, rogue waves, and electromagnetic disturbances.

Scientists and organisations, including NOAA and the US Coast Guard, have repeatedly said there is no evidence the area experiences more disappearances than other heavily travelled parts of the ocean. Most incidents have been linked to storms, navigation errors, strong currents, or mechanical failures.

Still, Bermuda's unusual geology helped fuel the myths for generations, and this latest discovery is adding a new scientific layer to one of the world's most enduring mysteries.

Frazer and fellow researcher Jeffrey Park are expected to return to Bermuda later this month for additional fieldwork using portable seismometers.