The mystery of our feathered urbanites has taken a puzzling turn. Recently, researchers in bustling city centres noticed a strange pattern in how birds react to different people. While you might expect them to flee from everyone equally, it seems they are particularly wary of one specific group, leaving experts searching for answers.

Fresh research reveals that metropolitan winged creatures seem far more timid around females than males, even after experts attempted to hide those distinguishing features.

A Broad Investigation into European Avian Fear

Featured in the British Ecological Society's publication 'People and Nature', the project examined the reactions of city-dwelling birds toward both men and women within European gardens and leafy areas. Experts monitored 37 different types of feathered residents—such as crows, starlings, small finches, and garden warblers—throughout Spain, Poland, Germany, France, and Czechia.

Les femmes font plus peur aux oiseaux des villes que les hommes.

Vous interprétez ca comme vous voulez 😅 pic.twitter.com/M0mqxV5MsE — Dr Lusty, Ph.D 🇫🇷 🇺🇸 (@zemacplayer) May 11, 2026

Measuring the Gap in Bird Bravery

The group tracked a value called flight initiation distance (FID), which represents the exact proximity a human can reach before a bird flies away. 'Longer FID indicates lower risk-taking, while shorter FID identifies bolder individuals who tolerate greater risk,' the research article points out.

The findings showed that birds let men approach nearly an extra metre closer than women before taking flight. Interestingly, this behaviour didn't vary at all, showing up reliably in every country and across every single one of the 37 species involved in the research.

Eliminating Obvious Differences Between the Sexes

What makes these outcomes so startling is how carefully the team tried to remove any visible bias. Every person involved was chosen for their similar stature and dressed in the same type of gear, ensuring they all walked toward their subjects in a uniform manner.

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To be certain the results were solid, the team used Bayesian regression models that accounted for the evolutionary links between the birds. They also filtered out other influences that usually change how birds react, such as the initial distance of the approach, the number of birds in a flock, the sex of the bird itself, and even the type of plants or buildings in the area.

Even so, the feathered subjects still seemed to adjust their responses depending on whether it was a man or a woman heading in their direction.

The Search for Clues Behind the Baffling Behaviour

The team behind the study notes that city-dwelling birds seem capable of distinguishing between genders, though the specific cues they use are still unknown. While experts have considered possibilities like natural scent, physical silhouette, or the way someone walks, they emphasise that more investigation is necessary to reach a definitive answer.

Rethinking the Role of the Invisible Observer

Co-author Professor Daniel Blumstein from UCLA is confident in the data showing this varied avian response, even though the cause remains a puzzle. He remarked, 'I fully believe our results, that urban birds react differently based on the sex of the person approaching them, but I can't explain them right now.'

According to co-author Dr Yanina Benedetti, these results suggest we can no longer assume that people watching animals are simply 'invisible' participants. The researchers believe this really shows how much city birds are actually noticing about us, even when they live in crowded spots where they see humans all the time.