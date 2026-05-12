The Trump UFO files have caused a stir among religious groups claiming one of the mysterious crafts is of biblical origin.

The Trump administration's release of declassified UFO files has sparked intense debate among religious communities, many of which claim the eight-pointed craft depicted in one footage is a biblically accurate angel.

The video, captured by a US military infrared sensor in 2013, shows a high-contrast area featuring an eight-pointed star-like object with arms of alternating length. Religious leaders, including Texas pastor Josh Howerton, noted the object's striking resemblance to the terrifying entity described in the book of Ezekiel.

Did Trump UFO Files Just Prove Angels Are Real?

Congresswoman Anna Paulina joined the discourse by posting an artist's rendering of a Cherubim on X. The photo garnered mixed responses because it was shared without context, the comments section flooded by similar theories.

In the book of Ezekiel, the prophet recounted seeing a heavenly entity of 'wheels within wheels' that glowed like hot coals, moving without turning. 'What I am trying to point out is the very possible overlap between a Biblical cosmology and some of the things you're seeing on your timeline,' Howerton wrote on X.

UPDATE: as some have pointed out, there are some who are confident this was an optical illusion created by a type of lens flare (if I’m understanding correctly)



If that’s the case…



A) that’s why the first sentence says what it says



B) that’s why we constantly warn… https://t.co/6vt7Fgr3G7 — Josh Howerton (@howertonjosh) May 8, 2026

He has since revised that post, acknowledging a scientific explanation for the object. 'As some have pointed out, there are some who are confident this was an optical illusion created by a type of lens flare (if I'm understanding correctly),' he stated.

'Took [original post] down, because even though it began with a warning I wasn't asserting image = spiritual and ended with another warning that nobody really knows what the thing was, it seems most likely it was a completely human phenomenon and even with the warnings, could mislead,' he added.

Trump UFO Files Exposes Decades of Evidence

President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the declassification of approximately 170 files on UFO sightings and unidentified anomalous phenomena last week. These documents promise 'unprecedented transparency' to the American public on long-speculated events, including alleged photos from the Moon and Apollo crew transcripts.

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Submitted to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office by U.S. Central Command, the 'Ezekiel' clip was part of a 106-second footage obtained from a military source. No oral or written description of the observation accompanied the report, fueling speculation about its origins.

The declassified files also include reports of 'flying discs' from the 1940s, marking the earliest documented UAP incidents in the release. This historical breadth underscores the administration's aim to contextualise modern sightings within decades of unexplained phenomena.

One segment features four-foot-tall entities noted in eyewitness accounts, though no direct link ties them to the eight-pointed video. These details emerge alongside other star-shaped structure references, broadening the files' scope beyond aerial objects.

Mixed Reception from Believers, Sceptics, and Trump's Critics

The White House shared the controversial video on Monday, igniting online discussions among believers and sceptics. Trump previously described the Pentagon's UFO footage as 'a hell of a video,' stoking curiosity without commenting on its extraterrestrial origin.

The Department of Defence had clarified similar videos as authentic Navy captures, noting the phenomena remained 'unidentified.' Sceptics attributed the star-shaped object to infrared or sensor glitches, debunking religious claims as mere conspiracy theories.

The hype and controversy following the files' release have fueled social media trends, with #TrumpUFOFiles garnering millions of views since Friday. Trump's critics joined the discourse and called out the suspicious timing, allegedly a tactic to distract public attention from more pressing issues.