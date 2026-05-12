A federal investigation has been launched in Hawaii after a visitor from Seattle was accused of throwing a rock at an endangered Hawaiian monk seal known locally as Lani. The incident took place near Lahaina in Maui and quickly drew widespread attention after video footage circulated online.

The footage appears to show the 37-year-old man throwing a rock at the seal while the animal rested near the shoreline. Lani can then be seen reacting defensively as nearby witnesses shouted at the man. Officers from Hawaii's Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement later detained the suspect for questioning after witnesses provided descriptions matching the individual shown in the video.

Authorities said the case has since been referred to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Office of Law Enforcement for possible federal prosecution. Under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, harming or harassing an endangered monk seal can result in fines of up to $50,000 (about £36,790) and possible prison sentences.

NEW: Seattle man gets beaten up by a local in Hawaii after he threw a massive rock at a monk seal.



The man was seen getting pummelled by a local after throwing a rock at the seal on Maui.



The man who took matters into his own hands has been awarded a letter of… pic.twitter.com/WLtSeIbdhn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 11, 2026

Read more 'I Don't Care': Hawaii Tourist Detained for Hurling Rock at Endangered Monk Seal 'Lani' 'I Don't Care': Hawaii Tourist Detained for Hurling Rock at Endangered Monk Seal 'Lani'

Why Lani Is Important in Hawaii

Lani is well known among residents in Lahaina and has become a recognised figure in the community following the 2023 Maui wildfires. Maui County officials previously described the seal as a symbol of recovery after she returned to beaches near Lahaina in the aftermath of the disaster.

The Hawaiian monk seal is also one of the world's most endangered marine mammals, with an estimated population of roughly 1,500 animals remaining in the wild. Native to the Hawaiian Islands, the species is protected under both the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen says tourist who threw rock at Lani, a local Hawaiian monk seal, in viral video will be prosecuted



The person has been identified as a 37‑year‑old tourist from Seattle, Washington



"Lani is a beloved seal and cherished member of Lāhainā's ocean ʻohana" pic.twitter.com/kaQ8pInUhM — Popstonox (@Popstonox) May 8, 2026

Conservation officials say monk seals spend long periods resting on beaches, which can make them especially vulnerable to disturbance from humans and domestic animals. Authorities regularly advise members of the public to remain at least 50 feet away from the animals.

Scientists also regard monk seals as an important indicator species because their health reflects wider conditions within Hawaii's marine ecosystem.

Witnesses Describe Confrontation

Witnesses who filmed the incident told local media they confronted the visitor after seeing him throw the rock towards the seal. One witness alleged the man dismissed warnings that police had been called and claimed he was unconcerned about possible fines.

Additional footage later circulated online appearing to show another individual physically confronting the suspect following the incident. Hawaii officials have not announced charges connected to that altercation.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources confirmed the suspect was detained but said his identity had not been publicly released because formal charges had not yet been filed.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen is speaking out in support of Lani, the beloved Hawaiian monk seal, after a man allegedly threw a massive rock at the endangered seal.💔🦭



Mayor Bissen made it clear that harmful behavior toward Hawaii’s wildlife will not be tolerated. ⚖️@CountyofMaui pic.twitter.com/x1yiuqDvsD — World Animal News (@WorldAnimalNews) May 8, 2026

🚨Update on Hawaiian monk seal Lani, who was nearly hit with a massive rock by a disturbed individual from Seattle.💔🦭



“Being kind to animals is so important! A good judge of character is how a person treats animals 💯,” stated @hawaiinewsreport 🦭



🎥 @mauisdreadmurphdasurf808 pic.twitter.com/fj6VMICcSz — World Animal News (@WorldAnimalNews) May 11, 2026

Growing Concerns Around Wildlife Disturbance

The incident has renewed attention on visitor behaviour around protected wildlife in Hawaii. Officials have recently repeated warnings after several people reportedly crossed safety barriers near monk seals and newborn pups resting on beaches across the islands.

Authorities have stressed that approaching or disturbing monk seals is illegal, even when the animals appear calm or inactive. Female seals protecting pups can also become aggressive if they feel threatened.

Conservation groups have continued urging visitors to observe wildlife from a safe distance and avoid actions that could place protected species at risk.

Federal authorities continue reviewing evidence connected to the Lahaina incident as investigators determine whether criminal charges will be filed. For now, the case has become another high-profile example of the legal protections surrounding one of Hawaii's rarest marine species.