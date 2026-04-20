The 'Immovable' UFO: Why Eric Burlison's Search for a Giant Craft Could Solve the Mystery of 11 Missing Nuclear Scientists
Trump's team told the Pentagon to 'make it happen' as the lawmaker links the deaths to classified UFO and aerospace access
Missouri Congressman Eric Burlison has toured one classified US base and intends to visit at least three more, culminating in a trip to a foreign site he says hides an unidentified giant craft so large that authorities built a structure around it rather than move it.
Burlison, a Republican on the House Oversight Committee, believes the same push for access could help explain why 11 American scientists with clearances tied to nuclear, aerospace, and unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) research have died or vanished since 2023.
President Donald Trump told a Turning Point USA rally in Phoenix on April 17 that the government has found 'many very interesting documents' on unidentified aerial phenomena and that the first releases will begin 'very, very soon'.
The executive order directing Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to identify and release UFO files was signed on February 19.
Researchers Say a Craft Is Hidden Near Seoul
Burlison has declined to name the country housing the object, citing classification rules he heard in closed briefings. On the Aliens Last Night podcast, recorded on January 30, he said the foreign facility would be the 'final destination' of his site-visit request and confirmed officials cannot relocate the craft for inspection.
Online researchers and satellite sleuths have pointed to a mountaintop structure roughly 270 feet (82 metres) in diameter outside Seoul, officially listed as an aeronautical communications station. The site is operated by the Korea Airports Corporation, whose current chief is a former deputy director of South Korea's National Intelligence Service.
Burlison Says the Scientists Died 'Too Coincidentally'
On April 17, Trump confirmed from the South Lawn that the cases are 'pretty serious stuff' and said he hoped the pattern was 'random'.
The same day, Burlison told 'Fox & Friends' his office had been tracking the deaths for more than a year.
The list of 11 includes retired Air Force Major General William 'Neil' McCasland, who commanded research at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and vanished from his Albuquerque home on February 27, leaving behind his phone, prescription glasses, and wearable devices. Burlison said he had tried to reach McCasland twice about his UAP work before the disappearance. Also on the list is Monica Jacinto Reza, a director at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, who went missing during a hike on 22 June 2025.
Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed on Fox News Sunday that the Department of Energy has opened a formal probe coordinated across federal agencies, adding that investigators had 'not found anything alarming yet.'
White House Backing an Oversight Escalation
Burlison claims the Trump administration has told the Pentagon to 'make it happen' regarding his requested visits. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed a 'holistic review' led by the FBI is examining whether the 11 cases are connected, saying 'no stone will be unturned.'
House Oversight Chair James Comer on April 19 demanded briefings from the Department of Energy, the Pentagon, NASA, and the FBI, telling Fox News the pattern 'would suggest that something sinister may be happening'.
What Burlison Says Is at Stake
Burlison has argued the fate of the scientists is 'almost certainly' linked to their access to classified aerospace, defence, and UAP material, and may involve hostile actors from China, Russia, or Iran. He told Fox he found it unusual that several researchers had left their phones and wallets behind, a detail he said runs counter to standard tradecraft for cleared personnel.
Whether Burlison reaches the Korean site, or proves a concrete link to the missing scientists, could decide how far Trump's promised disclosure actually goes.
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