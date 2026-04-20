Missouri Congressman Eric Burlison has toured one classified US base and intends to visit at least three more, culminating in a trip to a foreign site he says hides an unidentified giant craft so large that authorities built a structure around it rather than move it.

Burlison, a Republican on the House Oversight Committee, believes the same push for access could help explain why 11 American scientists with clearances tied to nuclear, aerospace, and unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) research have died or vanished since 2023.

President Donald Trump told a Turning Point USA rally in Phoenix on April 17 that the government has found 'many very interesting documents' on unidentified aerial phenomena and that the first releases will begin 'very, very soon'.

The executive order directing Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to identify and release UFO files was signed on February 19.

Researchers Say a Craft Is Hidden Near Seoul

Burlison has declined to name the country housing the object, citing classification rules he heard in closed briefings. On the Aliens Last Night podcast, recorded on January 30, he said the foreign facility would be the 'final destination' of his site-visit request and confirmed officials cannot relocate the craft for inspection.

Online researchers and satellite sleuths have pointed to a mountaintop structure roughly 270 feet (82 metres) in diameter outside Seoul, officially listed as an aeronautical communications station. The site is operated by the Korea Airports Corporation, whose current chief is a former deputy director of South Korea's National Intelligence Service.

Burlison Says the Scientists Died 'Too Coincidentally'

On April 17, Trump confirmed from the South Lawn that the cases are 'pretty serious stuff' and said he hoped the pattern was 'random'.

BREAKING: President Trump vows to look into the 10 scientists who have gone missing or turned up dead:



"I hope it's random, but we're going to know in the next week and a half."



"I just left a meeting on that subject."



"Pretty serious stuff... Some of them were very important… pic.twitter.com/VMgeZyayXl — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 16, 2026

The same day, Burlison told 'Fox & Friends' his office had been tracking the deaths for more than a year.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer confirms on FOX News that eleven top US nuclear scientists have mysteriously vanished or turned up dead. The Trump administration is completely clueless and paralyzed as foreign adversaries actively dismantle American national security. pic.twitter.com/FnVaXU3uZC — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 19, 2026

The list of 11 includes retired Air Force Major General William 'Neil' McCasland, who commanded research at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and vanished from his Albuquerque home on February 27, leaving behind his phone, prescription glasses, and wearable devices. Burlison said he had tried to reach McCasland twice about his UAP work before the disappearance. Also on the list is Monica Jacinto Reza, a director at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, who went missing during a hike on 22 June 2025.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed on Fox News Sunday that the Department of Energy has opened a formal probe coordinated across federal agencies, adding that investigators had 'not found anything alarming yet.'

White House Backing an Oversight Escalation

Burlison claims the Trump administration has told the Pentagon to 'make it happen' regarding his requested visits. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed a 'holistic review' led by the FBI is examining whether the 11 cases are connected, saying 'no stone will be unturned.'

In light of the recent and legitimate questions about these troubling cases, and President Trump's commitment to the truth, the White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential... pic.twitter.com/SJ9thaFegh — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 17, 2026

House Oversight Chair James Comer on April 19 demanded briefings from the Department of Energy, the Pentagon, NASA, and the FBI, telling Fox News the pattern 'would suggest that something sinister may be happening'.

What Burlison Says Is at Stake

Burlison has argued the fate of the scientists is 'almost certainly' linked to their access to classified aerospace, defence, and UAP material, and may involve hostile actors from China, Russia, or Iran. He told Fox he found it unusual that several researchers had left their phones and wallets behind, a detail he said runs counter to standard tradecraft for cleared personnel.

Whether Burlison reaches the Korean site, or proves a concrete link to the missing scientists, could decide how far Trump's promised disclosure actually goes.