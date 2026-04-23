The Vatican City is facing renewed pressure to give up and release its alleged secret archives on information about the existence of unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

In recent years, researchers, journalists, and UFO advocates have claimed that the Catholic Church could be hiding important information which proves the existence of aliens.

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These calls have grown louder following renewed public interest in UFO and government transparency.

UFO Investigator Claims Vatican City Has 'Hundreds' of Documents

One of the researchers who is involved in researching and proving the existence of extraterrestrial creatures is Mark Christopher Lee.

Lee called on the Catholic Church to release the documents he alleged were being hidden in the Apostolic Archives.

He claimed that the Vatican City has 'hundreds' of documents detailing mysterious sightings, some of which could date back hundreds of years.

He added that these records may contain evidence that could reshape humanity's understanding of its place in the universe.

Theories Made to Prove the Existence of the Extraterrestrials

Aside from Lee, there are also other personalities who have made theories based on their continued study of UFOs and aliens.

One example is Professor Diana Walsh Pasulka, a scholar of religious studies who has spent years examining the connections between religious belief and UFO narratives.

She highlights old stories — like nuns seeing glowing orbs or flying buildings — that were once called miracles, but could have been something else. These accounts are often overlooked because the Vatican focuses on preserving more traditional records, so the unusual ones remain hidden.

Another is Mexican journalist and UFO researcher Jaime Maussan, who argued that maybe the Vatican believes that there is alien life, but is waiting for the scientific community to prove it.

Whistle-blower Testimony Fuels Speculation

The debate has gained momentum following explosive testimony by former US intelligence official David Grusch in 2023. He said, under oath, that the US government has found extraterrestrial spacecraft and even non-human biological remains.

He also alleged that the Vatican was involved in the concealment of a UFO crash in Italy in the 1930s, adding that the Church shared the details with the US government, and helped keep it quiet.

During congressional questioning, Grusch maintained that his claims were based on interviews with dozens of witnesses over the years.

With this testimony, Lee, who is known for exploring the intersection of religion and extraterrestrial phenomena, believes that some ancient religious accounts may not be purely spiritual in nature, alleging that certain descriptions of divine encounters could reflect early human attempts to interpret sightings of advanced technology.

'Some of what people saw and recorded could indeed have been extraterrestrial crafts', he said, but acknowledged that 'secret advanced military technology might also explain certain cases'.

He further said that despite the issue being viewed as sensational, 'there's a complex reality behind these sightings that the public deserves to know'.

Lee said the Catholic Church should no longer hide the information if it is 'truly committed to spiritual truth and human enlightenment' as it could transform 'our understanding of the cosmos'.