The mother of one of the victims of the Titan submarine disaster has described how the remains of her husband and teenage son were returned to her in small containers, saying they arrived months later as what she called a mix of 'slush' placed in 'shoeboxes.'

The Titan submersible imploded in June 2023 during a voyage to the wreck of the Titanic. All five people on board died instantly, according to investigators, after the vessel lost contact with its support ship roughly two hours into its descent.

Titan Disaster Remains Returned in Small Containers

Christine Dawood lost both her husband, Shahzada Dawood, and her 19-year-old son, Suleman, in the disaster. She said she waited around nine months before any remains were returned to the family.

She described what eventually arrived in stark terms. 'Well, when I say bodies, I mean the slush that was left. They came in two small boxes, like shoeboxes,' she said.

According to the NY Post, her account reflects the scale of the recovery challenge faced by investigators after the implosion. The Titan debris was found scattered on the ocean floor, with officials later concluding the incident was consistent with a sudden and catastrophic structural failure.

Dawood said the remains had been separated using DNA testing, as much of what was recovered could not be individually identified. 'There wasn't much they could find,' she said, explaining that material from multiple victims had become mixed in the deep-sea recovery process.

According to her account, investigators also told her that some remains could not be separated at all. She said she was asked whether she wanted to receive additional material that could not be clearly identified. She declined.

OceanGate Implosion Investigation

The Titan submersible had set off on 18 June 2023 on what was meant to be a tourist expedition to the Titanic wreck site in the North Atlantic. Contact with the vessel was lost shortly after its descent began, triggering an international search operation.

Wreckage was later discovered on the seabed, roughly 984 feet from the Titanic wreck. Investigators determined that the craft suffered a sudden implosion, killing all five people on board instantly.

Dawood, who had originally been due to travel on the submersible herself, said she gave up her seat to allow her son to join the expedition. In the aftermath, she said one of her first reactions to the confirmation of a 'catastrophic implosion' was relief that the deaths were immediate.

'My first thought was, thank God,' she said. 'When they said catastrophic, I knew Shahzada and Suleman didn't even know about it. One moment they were there and the next they weren't.'

She added that, despite the trauma of the loss, believing there was no prolonged suffering helped her cope with the grief.

The Titan disaster has since prompted recalibration of deep-sea tourism and safety standards in experimental submersible design. Multiple investigations have examined how the vessel was built and why it failed so rapidly under pressure at depth.

How OceanGate Is at Fault

Investigators later concluded that the Titan was destroyed by the extreme pressure of the deep ocean. At the depth where the Titanic lies, the pressure is thousands of times greater than at the surface. Reports and engineering assessments have pointed to a structural failure of the carbon-fibre hull as a key factor.

Unlike traditional deep-sea submersibles, the Titan used a design that experts had previously questioned, including concerns about how the materials would behave under repeated dives.

When the hull failed, the pressure of the surrounding water would have crushed the vessel almost instantly. This type of implosion happens in a fraction of a second, meaning those on board would not have had time to react or experience prolonged suffering. The five passengers were killed immediately upon structural collapse.

For Dawood and other families, however, the technical findings sit alongside a more personal reality — the long wait for answers, and the even longer process of confronting what was recovered from the deep ocean floor.