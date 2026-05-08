The Calvine UFO incident has returned to public attention following renewed discussion surrounding a photograph taken in the Scottish Highlands in August 1990. The image, commonly referred to as the 'Calvine photo', shows a large diamond-shaped object in the sky near Pitlochry and has long been regarded by UFO researchers as one of the UK's most debated unidentified aerial phenomena cases.

Interest in the case grew again after a recent BBC feature revisited the mystery surrounding the photograph, the Ministry of Defence's handling of the image and the decades-long disappearance of the original negatives. However, some viewers and online commentators argued the programme focused more on the story's cultural legacy than providing major new revelations about the sighting itself.

According to accounts shared by researchers and former Ministry of Defence staff, two men working as chefs near Pitlochry reported seeing the object while walking near Calvine on 4 August 1990. The witnesses later claimed the craft hovered silently for several minutes before accelerating vertically and disappearing from view.

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Photos and Missing Negatives

The two men reportedly took six photographs during the sighting, including images showing what appeared to be an RAF Harrier jet flying nearby. The photographs were later sent to the Daily Record newspaper, which contacted the Ministry of Defence seeking comment on the incident.

The images were never published at the time, while the original negatives later disappeared from public view. Questions surrounding the handling of the photographs later became central to the case, particularly after reports that a large copy of the image had once been displayed inside the MoD's UFO office in London.

The case resurfaced publicly in 2022 after investigative journalist and academic Dr David Clarke tracked down Lindsay, who had retained a copy of the image in storage for more than 30 years. The Daily Mail later published the photograph, leading to renewed online debate surrounding the sighting.

In August 1990, two hikers near Calvine, Scotland, photographed a mysterious diamond-shaped object hovering in the sky, with a military jet nearby.



The image remained classified for decades before being released in 2022. To this day, the Calvine UFO remains officially… pic.twitter.com/OAwqckrPsv — Space and Technology (@spaceandtech_) February 28, 2026

The @BBC just did a piece on the Calvine UFO photo and incident. #UFOtwitter pic.twitter.com/CZAB0jRTjt — Somewhere in the Skies Podcast (@SomewhereSkies) May 7, 2026

Questions and Competing Theories

The identities of the two men who reportedly took the photographs have never been publicly confirmed. Researchers have also said the image released publicly in 2022 is believed to be the only surviving print from the original set of six photographs.

Andrew Robinson, who has worked with researchers linked to Sheffield Hallam University, said analysis suggested the print showed 'a scene before the camera', although the object itself has never been conclusively identified.

Suggested explanations over the years have included experimental military aircraft, reflections, landscape features, suspended models and photographic hoaxes. Some researchers believe the most plausible explanation may involve classified military hardware being tested in remote parts of Scotland during the late Cold War period.

Questions have also remained about the reported Harrier jet visible in the image, as no pilot or confirmed flight records connected to the sighting have been publicly identified.

The 'Falkirk Triangle' and Scotland's UFO Boom

The Calvine incident took place during a period of heightened public fascination with UFO sightings across Scotland. During the early 1990s, areas including Falkirk, Bonnybridge and Grangemouth became associated with reports of unexplained objects in the sky, an area often referred to as the 'Falkirk Triangle'.

Throughout the 1990s – and beyond – an area dubbed the Falkirk Triangle became the focus for vivid claims of extra-terrestrial activity, scoffed at by some and igniting the curiosity of others.



Now a newly published book suggests the skies above this part of the country were… pic.twitter.com/lExu2Jn9bs — The Herald (@heraldscotland) June 23, 2025

More than three decades after the photograph was taken, the Calvine image continues to attract attention from UFO researchers, military historians and sceptics alike. While the object shown in the photograph has never been conclusively identified, questions surrounding the image and the MoD's handling of the case continue to fuel debate more than three decades later.