In a testimony that has fuelled decades of debate, the men claim a silent glowing sphere the size of a house followed their canoe across a remote lake, responded to a flashlight signal, and was later linked to a period of unexplained missing time. The question remains whether they truly witnessed an unknown aerial phenomenon or experienced something far stranger than memory can explain.

The incident reportedly took place during a multi-day camping expedition, where the group set up camp beside a remote lake and built a large fire meant to guide them back after night fishing. After paddling roughly 500 yards from shore, they noticed a small white object in the sky that initially resembled the moon.

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However, the object quickly revealed itself to be something far more unusual. One witness described it as a perfectly silent sphere moving faster than any celestial body should, before it turned and descended towards their canoe. The group, initially confused, soon realised it was approaching directly and at low altitude, just above the treetops.

The 'Living Sphere'

As the object drew closer, witnesses reported something even more unsettling. The glowing sphere appeared to react when one of the men used a flashlight to signal an SOS pattern towards it. Immediately after the light sequence, the object stopped in place.

Moments later, a large blue cone-shaped beam of light reportedly extended from the sphere towards the water, described as resembling a hollow column or illuminated tunnel. Witnesses claimed the object appeared to be about the size of a two-storey house, completely silent and surrounded by a faint halo.

They further described its surface as being in constant motion, almost like a roiling plasma, suggesting a structure that did not behave like a conventional solid craft.

The men claim that after panicked paddling, everything suddenly changed. One moment they were on the lake watching the object, and the next they were standing on the shoreline near their campsite.

They estimate a significant gap in time, later described as missing time, with no clear memory of the return journey. The campfire they had left burning brightly was nearly extinguished when they arrived, despite being designed to last for several hours.

This discrepancy has led researchers and UFO investigators to suggest that a temporal gap or altered perception event may have occurred, a pattern often reported in other alleged abduction or close encounter cases.

Aftermath and Long Term Impact on the Witnesses

In the days and years following the event, the group reportedly struggled to explain what they had experienced. They ruled out known aircraft due to the object's silence, speed, and unusual movements, including rapid acceleration without any sonic boom.

Some investigators later connected the case to broader UFO narratives involving non-human intelligence and unexplained aerial phenomena. However, sceptics argue that memory distortion, environmental factors, or misidentification may have played a role.

Despite the debate, the witnesses have consistently maintained their story, insisting the object was real and behaved in ways that defy conventional physics.

The Allagash case remains one of the most discussed UFO encounters in North American folklore, largely due to its combination of visual contact, physical reaction, and the enduring mystery of missing time.