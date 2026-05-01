Italian prosecutors have revealed that the sinking of the Bayesian superyacht owned by British billionaire Mike Lynch was not solely caused by severe weather. Authorities are considering possible criminal charges against three crew members and the vessel's builder.

Who and What could be Charged in this Sinking?

An investigation opened by the Italian prosecutors is considering the possibility of alleged crimes including negligent shipwreck and multiple counts of manslaughter, for the captain of the yacht and two of its crew, according to Sky News.

They have also raised the possibility of liability on the part of the superyacht's builder.

Investigators found the conditions amounted to 'little more than a squall, a sudden increase in wind speed that precedes thunderstorms and downpours,' which should have been manageable for the crew.

According to the preliminary findings, the yacht therefore sank due to the crew's improper actions, their underestimation of the weather, and certain safety devices not being activated properly.

Family Members, Friends and Professionals Speak Out

Jeremy Bloomer, Jonathan Bloomer's twin brother, told the BBC: 'It's a slow process and it will take time. So there might be air pockets, but we don't know. It's still wait and see, so fingers crossed.'

The body recovered at the scene of the sinking on Monday was that of Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working on the Bayesian superyacht, the Italian Coastguard told Sky News.

'Gareth Williams, a friend of the chef, told the BBC: 'I can talk for everyone that knew him when I say he was a well-loved, kind human being with a calm spirit.'

Another friend, Eli Fuller, told the outlet Mr Thomas was 'friends with everybody,' 'always positive' and 'sought after' in his profession.

At the time of the sinking, Sam Jefferson, editor of the magazine Sailing Today, said: 'I would have said that the boat got hit very hard by the wind, it was pinned over on its side,' according to LBC.

'I imagine all the doors were open because it was hot, so there were enough hatches and doors open that it filled with water very quickly and sank like that.'

'The reason it got pinned over so hard was because the mast is huge.'

Other Details of the Sinking

Bayesian was moored around half a mile off the coast of the Italian city of Porticello when it sank at around 5am local time on Monday as the area was hit by a storm. The wreckage of Bayesian came to rest on the seabed off the coast at a depth of 50 metres.

An interim report published by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) last year found guests used an 'improvised ladder' to try to escape after the vessel capsized.

Mr Lynch was onboard with 11 other guests - including his daughter, who died, and his wife, Angela Bacares, who was rescued - and 10 crew members, according to Sky News.

The other victims were the yacht's chef, Recaldo Thomas; Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy Bloomer; and Mr Lynch's lawyer, Chris Morvillo, and his wife, Neda Morvillo.