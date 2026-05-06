NASA has revealed the alarming pace at which Mexico City is sinking into the Earth, with new satellite data showing parts of the megacity are sinking by up to 25 cm annually.

Scientists using the latest NASA NISAR satellite technology have detected minute shifts in the ground, confirming that the urban sprawl is descending far faster and more unevenly than previously feared.

The Mexican capital is home to more than 20 million residents who now face a 'slow-motion emergency' as the ground beneath their feet compacts. This phenomenon, known as Mexico City land subsidence, is primarily driven by the relentless groundwater extraction crisis required to sustain the massive population. Built upon the soft, water-saturated ancient lakebed clay of Lake Texcoco, the city is literally buckling under its own weight as the subterranean aquifers are pumped dry.

NASA data shows that specific hotspots, including the Mexico City International Airport sinking zones and the central districts, are dropping by as much as 2 centimetres per month.

Unlike seasonal flooding, this type of land collapse is almost entirely irreversible. Once the clay layers compress, they lose their ability to hold water, meaning the city is permanently losing its natural foundation.

NASA's Satellite Reveals Real-Time Collapse

At the centre of this breakthrough is NASA's NISAR satellite, a joint mission with the Indian Space Research Organisation. The system uses powerful radar imaging to detect even minute shifts in the Earth's surface, capturing ground movement every few days.

The data shows that parts of Mexico City are sinking by as much as 0.78 inches (2 centimetres) per month, equivalent to nearly 10 inches (25 centimetres) annually.

Researchers say this level of precision allows them to identify specific hotspots, such as the international airport and central districts, where subsidence is particularly severe.

Enrique Cabral, a researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), warned that the subsidence is a 'very big problem' that now threatens the metro, the drainage system, and the potable water supply for millions.

Cabral said the damage extends across 'the subway, the drainage system, the water, the potable water system, housing and streets.'

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Why Mexico City Is Sinking

The primary driver of the crisis is groundwater extraction. As the city's population has expanded, demand for water has surged, leading to excessive pumping from underground aquifers.

When water is removed, the clay soils beneath the city compress, causing the land above to sink. This process is largely irreversible. Unlike flooding, which can recede, subsidence permanently alters the landscape.

Urbanisation has worsened the problem. Heavy infrastructure, including roads, buildings and transport systems, adds pressure to already fragile ground, accelerating the collapse.

The issue has been known since the early 20th century, but modern population growth and water demand have dramatically accelerated its pace.

Infrastructure Under Strain

The consequences are already visible across the city. Roads crack, buildings tilt, and drainage systems fail to function properly.

Mexico City's metro system has experienced disruptions linked to ground instability, while water pipelines are increasingly prone to leaks and ruptures.

In some areas, historic landmarks have visibly shifted. Engineers have even had to modify structures over time, adding steps or reinforcements, to compensate for the sinking ground.

Beyond structural damage, subsidence is worsening the city's water crisis. As the ground sinks unevenly, drainage becomes less effective, increasing the risk of flooding during heavy rains while simultaneously reducing access to clean water.

A Growing Risk for Millions

More than 20 million people live in the greater Mexico City region, many of whom are directly affected by subsidence.

Entire neighbourhoods are at risk of long-term displacement if infrastructure continues to degrade. In poorer districts, where buildings are less resilient, the dangers are even more acute.

Scientists warn that without intervention, the situation will worsen. The combination of climate pressures, population growth and water scarcity could push the city towards a tipping point.

Can the Sinking Be Stopped?

Stopping subsidence entirely is unlikely. Once the clay compresses, it cannot fully rebound. However, experts say the new satellite data offers a crucial advantage: clarity.

By identifying where and how quickly the ground is sinking, authorities can design targeted solutions that reinforce infrastructure, regulate groundwater use, and improve water management systems.

The challenge now is political and logistical rather than scientific. The data is available. The scale of the problem is understood. What remains uncertain is whether action will come quickly enough to protect one of the world's most important megacities from literally sinking beneath its own weight.

For now, the NASA data serves as a stark reminder that one of the world's greatest cities is in a race against time to stay above ground. The National Autonomous University of Mexico continues to monitor the situation as the city descends further into the ancient lakebed.