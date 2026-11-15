US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent relocated to a military base following reported Iranian assassination threats, with his family also moving, according to an administration official. The official told Fox News on 10 November 2026 that the threats had reached 'more than an advanced stage.'

The move followed growing security concerns among President Donald Trump's senior officials, several of whom have reportedly relocated to military installations.

Bessent confirmed on Friday, 13 November, that he had followed Secret Service instructions to leave his Washington residence.

The Treasury Department said he would not be deterred by threats attributed to the Iranian regime.

Scott Bessent Addresses Iranian Threats Behind Military Base Move

The precise nature of the threats against Bessent remains undisclosed.

A senior administration official told Fox News that the security situation had become sufficiently serious for Bessent and his family to relocate.

The official did not disclose when the move occurred or provide evidence detailing the intelligence assessment.

Speaking to CNBC on 13 November, Bessent defended the decision and described Iran as 'like a dangerous cornered animal.'

He also criticised The Wall Street Journal for publishing an aerial photograph of his Georgetown residence in January 2025.

Bessent argued that the image made his home easier to identify and posed additional security risks.

A person familiar with his arrangements separately told Fox News that security concerns increased following the photograph's publication.

The relocation occurred amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, including continuing military conflict and economic sanctions.

Bessent has led Operation Economic Outcast since its launch on 24 August, targeting financial networks supporting the Iranian government.

The Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on institutions and businesses accused of helping Tehran evade financial restrictions.

Iran has denied plotting attacks against American officials or individuals on US soil.

Separately, an intelligence memorandum reviewed by Reuters warned that Iranian plots against US personnel and citizens had reached an advanced stage.

No assassination attempt against Bessent has been publicly confirmed.

Scott Bessent's Relocation Adds to Scrutiny of Military Housing

Bessent is among several senior Trump administration officials reportedly living at military installations or other protected government residences.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth have reportedly moved into military accommodation.

White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has also reportedly relocated to protected housing.

The moves have not all been attributed to Iranian threats. Some followed concerns about domestic political violence.

Former Secret Service agent and former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said protection decisions depend on intelligence assessments and documented threats.

He told Fox News that social media had increased the volume of threatening communications requiring investigation.

Former Secret Service agent Barry Donadio suggested that Bessent's relocation indicated unusually serious security concerns.

His assessment did not establish that an assassination attempt had been planned or prevented.

The use of military housing by civilian officials has also attracted congressional scrutiny.

California Democratic Representative George Whitesides secured committee approval in June for proposed Pentagon reporting requirements.

The proposal would examine the threats justifying accommodation, the legal authority for the arrangements and rental costs.

It would also assess whether political appointees received leases and rental rates comparable to those required for the Secretary of Defense.

The committee proposal sets a 1 May 2027 deadline for the report, although its final legislative status requires confirmation.