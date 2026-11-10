US military aircraft left RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk on Monday, 9 November, after a reported Iranian threat, according to flight-tracking data and reports citing US sources. The move was reported as involving 12 aircraft, although tracking data suggests the total may have been 13. The reason has not been confirmed.

The departures came a day after President Donald Trump said the Iran war was 'effectively over'. The contrast has raised questions about the security situation, but the available information does not establish that the aircraft were moved in response to an imminent attack.

RAF Mildenhall Aircraft Were Dispersed Across Europe

Reports said nine KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft and three Osprey tiltrotor transport aircraft left RAF Mildenhall. However, CBS News, citing publicly available flight-tracking data, reported that 10 Stratotankers departed, which would bring the total to 13.

Tracking data showed four Stratotankers landing at Spangdahlem Air Base and one at Ramstein Air Base, both in Germany. Four more arrived at Morón Air Base in Spain, and one landed at Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Scotland.

The three Ospreys flew to RAF Lakenheath, another base used by US forces in England. No official statement has linked their movement to the reported threat from Iran.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported that the aircraft were repositioned following a threat from Iran. The sources did not specify whether the threat was imminent or general. The newspaper also reported that security at Mildenhall and Lakenheath had been raised to the second-highest US defence threat level.

A US official told CBS News on Tuesday, 'We take proactive measures to ensure our aircraft, our people, and our installations remain safe and secure.' The official did not comment on specific aircraft movements.

A US Air Force spokesperson said aircraft routinely 'rotate between installations and operating locations for a variety of reasons including training and real world requirements'. The spokesperson said the Air Force would not provide further details about the movements for operational security reasons.

The UK Ministry of Defence said it would not routinely comment on another nation's activity, adding that aircraft and other assets move according to operational requirements. The US Air Force says the 100th Air Refueling Wing, based at Mildenhall, is the only permanent US refuelling wing in Europe.

RAF Mildenhall Move Follows RAF Fairford Charges

The relocation is the second recent withdrawal of US aircraft from a UK base. The US Air Force previously removed long-range bombers from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire after a security incident nearby.

Five British men were arrested in September on suspicion of explosives and terrorism offences. Counter-terrorism police said searches of three vehicles found no explosives, only fuel and large, mostly empty plastic drums.

Two men, Mohmed Ahmad Abdulkarim and Nouman Essghir, were later charged under the National Security Act 2023. Abdulkarim was charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service, while Essghir was charged with approaching a prohibited place. Both are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in October there were 'strong indications that Iran played a part' in the Fairford incident, while emphasising that the investigation was continuing. Iran's embassy in London denied involvement, calling the accusations 'baseless' and 'Iranophobia'.

The aircraft count remains unresolved. Public tracking shows where the planes went, while US and UK officials have declined to confirm what prompted the departures.