US military aircraft left RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk on Monday, 9 November, amid a reported threat from Iran. US officials have not publicly confirmed why the aircraft moved.

Flight-tracking data showed nine US KC-135 tankers and three Ospreys leaving RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk on Monday, as reports of an Iranian threat emerged.

The departures followed the withdrawal of US bombers from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire in October, after a separate security incident near the base. No link has been established between that incident and the reported threat at Mildenhall.

Britain says bases safe after U.S. removed 10 KC-135R planes from Mildenhall



The U.S. evacuated refueling aircraft from a British airbase following a reported threat from Iran, prompting the British government to confirm that security measures are sufficient to protect its… pic.twitter.com/dEz6XEM9sf — Puget Point Capital (@PugetPointCap) November 10, 2026

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Mildenhall aircraft were moved because of an Iranian threat, citing people familiar with the decision. CBS News said the nature of the reported threat remained unclear.

Tracking Data Gives Conflicting Aircraft Counts

Flight-tracking data showed nine Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers and three Ospreys leaving Mildenhall on Monday.

Most of the tankers went to bases in Germany and Spain, while one travelled to Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Scotland. The three Ospreys moved to RAF Lakenheath, also in Suffolk.

CBS News separately reported that tracking data showed 10 tankers leaving Mildenhall. It said the three Ospreys arrived at Lakenheath on Tuesday, and that it was unclear whether all the movements were linked to the reported threat.

ABD güçleri, İran'dan gelen olası bir tehdit üzerine, İngiltere Suffolk'taki RAF Mildenhall hava üssünden çok sayıda ABD uçağını tahliye etti. pic.twitter.com/GIYRVnBbcH — Politic Türk (@politicturk) November 10, 2026

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said the department did not routinely comment on other nations' activities. Aircraft and other assets move regularly according to operational requirements, the spokesperson added.

A US Air Force spokesperson told CBS News that aircraft rotate between locations for reasons including training and operational requirements. The spokesperson declined to provide further details about the movements.

Security Measures Reported at Both Suffolk Bases

The Wall Street Journal reported that security at both Suffolk bases had been raised to Force Protection Condition Charlie, the second-highest level in the US Department of Defense's system, citing a US official familiar with the matter.

A US official separately told The War Zone that enhanced protection measures were in place at Mildenhall and Lakenheath. The official did not specify the measures or explain what prompted them.

Cabinet minister Lucy Powell told Sky News she could not comment on live operations. She said the government was 'constantly keeping the security of our bases under review.'

Fairford Withdrawal Was a Separate Incident

The Pentagon confirmed in October that all US bombers deployed at RAF Fairford had returned to their home stations. The aircraft stationed there were B-1B bombers, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Iran was believed to have played a part in the earlier Fairford incident. Tehran denied involvement. That allegation concerns Fairford and does not establish who, if anyone, was responsible for the reported Mildenhall threat.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said he believed the war with Iran was militarily 'effectively over'. He also indicated that further US strikes appeared unlikely.

For now, public accounts leave key points unresolved: whether the aircraft movements were prompted by the reported threat, whether all the aircraft were part of the same movement, and what led to the reported security posture at the two bases. Neither US nor UK authorities has publicly confirmed between these developments.