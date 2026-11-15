US intelligence reportedly asked Israel's Mossad to verify information about an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate President Donald Trump, according to a report published on 14 November. Israel Hayom, citing unnamed senior Israeli and American officials, reported that Mossad later shared intelligence with the CIA about a potential Iranian drone attack targeting Trump and senior members of his administration.

The report said another Western intelligence agency reached a similar assessment, but did not identify the agency or disclose the evidence behind its conclusion. The claims have not been publicly confirmed by the US or Iranian governments.

Reports Say Alleged Drone Threat Prompted Security Measures

The reported intelligence prompted additional security precautions around senior US officials, according to the coverage.

Some administration officials were reportedly relocated to secure facilities, while Trump reduced his public appearances. Separate reports have also described heightened security measures and the relocation of some senior administration officials.

The reports have not provided details about the alleged drone operation, including its intended timing, location or perpetrators.

Neither the White House nor the CIA has publicly confirmed the reported plot, while no public confirmation from Iranian authorities has emerged.

Earlier Warnings Were Difficult to Verify Independently

The latest report comes months after a Reuters investigation revealed that US intelligence agencies had struggled to independently verify several Israeli warnings about alleged Iranian assassination attempts against Trump.

In an investigation published on 13 August, Reuters reported that American intelligence agencies had received repeated warnings from Israel over the previous year. The alleged threats included possible sniper attacks, knife attacks at public events and an attempt to target Trump's aircraft with a shoulder-launched missile.

According to a current US official and two former officials cited by Reuters, the CIA could not independently corroborate several specific threats. Some Israeli intelligence assessments were reportedly considered low-confidence.

The most detailed warning concerned Trump's July visit to Ankara, Turkey, for a NATO summit. Israeli officials reportedly warned that Iran could attempt to attack Air Force One with a shoulder-launched missile.

Despite uncertainty surrounding the intelligence, US authorities took additional precautions. Trump was secretly transferred from Air Force One to another military aircraft before departing Turkey.

The earlier investigation raises questions about whether the latest request for Israeli assistance reflects similar difficulties in independently assessing potential Iranian threats.

Mossad Chief's Washington Visit Adds Context, Not Confirmation

The latest allegations also emerged around the time of Mossad Director Roman Gofman's visit to Washington for discussions about Iran.

According to a 13 November Axios report citing three sources familiar with the matter, Gofman met CIA Director John Ratcliffe and was expected to travel to Miami for talks with White House envoy Steve Witkoff.

The visit came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was pressing Trump to resume military action against Iran. Mossad, the CIA and the White House declined to comment on the reported meetings.

However, there is no confirmed evidence that Gofman's visit was directly connected to the alleged assassination plot.

Could the Alleged Plot Affect US-Iran Talks?

The intelligence report could also have implications for diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.

It said the alleged threat was among the factors contributing to declining prospects for an agreement between the two countries, including a preliminary understanding.

The development comes amid disagreements over Iran's security activities and the possibility of renewed military action. Netanyahu has continued to press for a tougher military approach, while Trump has so far resisted calls to resume large-scale combat, although he has kept military options open.

However, the extent to which the alleged assassination threat has affected negotiations remains unclear.

For now, the reported Iranian drone plot remains publicly unverified. The allegations highlight continuing intelligence cooperation between the US and Israel, but questions remain about what Washington has independently established about the threat.