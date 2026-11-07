The US State Department is offering up to £15 million ($20 million) for information about Iran's nuclear programme, in a bounty publicised by the US military more than a year after Donald Trump declared Iran's key enrichment facilities had been 'completely and totally obliterated'.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) promoted the Rewards for Justice offer on X, asking for tips on Iran's nuclear facilities, equipment and scientists. The appeal immediately prompted questions over why Washington still needs detailed intelligence on a programme Trump said had been destroyed.

The post drew millions of views within hours.

A $20 Million Offer

'Rewards for Justice is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran's nuclear program,' CENTCOM posted on Friday 6 November, US time.

Rewards for Justice is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran’s nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community, or the movement of any of the above.… pic.twitter.com/ruTNlZxqFh — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 7, 2026

The offer covers the programme's 'facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community, or the movement of any of the above'. Rewards for Justice is a long-running State Department programme that pays for information on national security threats, including terrorism and weapons proliferation.

By Saturday, the post had been viewed more than 4.7 million times and had drawn thousands of replies.

From 'Obliterated' to a Bounty

In June 2025, US forces bombed the Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran. Hours later, Trump said: 'Iran's key enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated,' the Washington Examiner reported.

According to the same outlet, an initial intelligence assessment indicated less damage than that described by Trump, and about two weeks after the strikes Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the programme had likely been set back one to two years.

Iran has long stated that its nuclear programme is peaceful and, before the latest war, it rejected US demands over its enriched uranium, the Washington Examiner reported.

In his State of the Union address in February 2026, Trump said Iran wanted to rebuild. 'We wiped it out and they want to start all over again,' he said. Envoy Steve Witkoff said Iran was 'probably a week away from having industrial-grade bombmaking material'.

Pressed on the 'obliterated' wording, Senator Markwayne Mullin compared the damage to a broken bone that can heal, the Washington Examiner reported.

On 28 February, the US and Israel launched strikes that began a new war with Iran, Al Jazeera reported. In April, Trump said recovering Iran's enriched uranium 'will be a long and difficult process.'

'Now We're Giving Out Rewards?'

MeidasTouch editor Ron Filipkowski wrote: 'Wait, Trump told us their nuclear program was completely obliterated so all the cost of the war in lives, injuries, money, destroyed bases, aircraft, depleted missile stocks, gas/diesel prices, on and on were all worth it. Now we're giving out rewards to people to help us? WTF?' His post drew more than 58,000 views.

Wait, Trump told us their nuclear program was completely obliterated so all the cost of the war in lives, injuries, money, destroyed bases, aircraft, depleted missile stocks, gas/diesel prices, on and on were all worth it. Now we’re giving out rewards to people to help us? WTF? pic.twitter.com/a7zx0DgTGP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 7, 2026

Commentator Cenk Uygur replied to CENTCOM with one word: 'Embarrassing.'

Other users also raised questions about the policy. 'So you have started a war to "dismantle" a nuclear program you know nothing about??' one user wrote. Another post said: 'I expect my $20 million within 72 hours.'

According to US officials, destroying facilities is not the same as eliminating the scientists, equipment and technical knowledge associated with a nuclear programme. The reward seeks information on all three areas. The offer remains open through the Rewards for Justice website.