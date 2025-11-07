Rapper Big Sean has spoken out to deny online rumours suggesting he has moved on with a new girlfriend following his separation from longtime partner Jhené Aiko.

The 37-year-old musician took to Instagram to address the speculation head-on, confirming that the viral video circulating online was 'completely false.' His response marks his first public comment since reports of the couple's quiet breakup surfaced in late October 2025.

Sean Denies Viral Dating Rumours

The buzz began when gossip outlet @noskipstea shared a video claiming that Sean had been 'spotted with an alleged new girlfriend after wasting Jhené Aiko's time for 10 years.'

Sean quickly responded in the comments, writing: 'Yeah unfortunately I never met this person in my life lol.'

His straightforward reply immediately went viral, earning thousands of likes and supportive responses from fans. The clip, which appeared to show Sean walking near an unidentified woman, was never verified, and the woman's identity remains unknown.

While online outlets echoed similar reports, no credible evidence has surfaced to confirm that the rapper has begun a new relationship.

Neither Sean nor Aiko has commented further on the rumours, but Sean's post serves as his first public statement since speculation about his personal life began circulating online.

A Quiet Separation After a Decade Together

Sean and Aiko's separation was first reported in late October 2025, marking the end of their on-and-off relationship that began in the mid-2010s. The couple, known for hits like None of Your Concern and I Know, built a devoted fanbase through their creative chemistry and candid lyrics.

The breakup was amicable, with both stars choosing to focus on co-parenting their two-year-old son, Noah Hasani.

'They've always had deep love and respect for each other,' a source told the outlet. 'was no big fight it was just time.'

Aiko, 37, has not spoken publicly about the split but has shared several cryptic posts about renewal and self-love, including one that read, 'Sometimes endings are beginnings in disguise.'

Fans Praise His Response

Sean's calm and direct reply earned praise across social media. Many fans applauded his decision to clarify the situation rather than let speculation grow.

'He didn't owe anyone an explanation, but it's good he cleared it up,' one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Big Sean shuts down rumors that he has a new girlfriend. ✍🏾#TSRStaffAS https://t.co/BOQT7Wj3BL pic.twitter.com/9pCgR4ES3q — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 6, 2025

Others expressed support for his focus on fatherhood and privacy, noting that celebrities often face unfair scrutiny after personal changes.

Moving Forward in Peace

Since the breakup, Sean has posted several reflective messages about gratitude and growth, often sharing moments with his son. Aiko has continued to work on new music, recently teasing a studio session captioned 'Energy shift.'

For now, both artists seem to be prioritising peace and progress. Sean's message is clear: there's no new romance, just a renewed commitment to family, healing, and self-focus.